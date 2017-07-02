Lady Gaga Announces A New Dive Bar Tour Date

In collaboration with Bud Light, Gaga will return to her underground roots for one more show before she kicks off the Joanne arena tour. Gaga says the back-to-basics approach stirs nostalgia for her humble beginnings.

"All the time, I think about how I started out in my career, and I was just playing in bars downtown in New York--and you miss that, you know?" Gaga told Billboard. "It's a very wonderful, intimate connection that you get to make with the audience." Read more here.