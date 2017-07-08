Kesha Releases Essay About Her New Song And Personal Journey

"This song is about coming to feel empathy for someone else even if they hurt you or scare you," Kesha wrote. "It's a song about learning to be proud of the person you are even during low moments when you feel alone. It's also about hoping everyone, even someone who hurt you, can heal."

For Kesha, the key to healing was learning to let go of the things she can't change. "This song is about me finding peace in the fact that I can't control everything -- because trying to control everyone was killing me," she wrote. "It's about learning to let go and realize that the universe is in control of my fate, not me." Read more here.