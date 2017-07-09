Haim Sister Discusses Emotional 'Something to Tell You'

The project is about all the different twists and turns a relationship can take. From the euphoria of realizing you've found something worth keeping to the pain of knowing it's time for something to end, the content spans the multiple phases of love, Danielle told NPR.

All of the sisters play percussion on Something To Tell You. "Drums are our first instrument. Our father's a drummer. So at the end of each [live] show we've done this big drum send-off," Danielle said. "But since it's never been on an actual track, we added it to the end of a song called 'Let Me Go,' and that's always been our finale, so we thought we should have this specific part on our new record. We all play percussion on the record, and we wanted a song that kind of exploded." Listen to the track here.