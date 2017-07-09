Zedd And Liam Payne Release New Track 'Get Low'

"I'm super excited about that song, it's the definition of a summer song to me personally," Zedd told Beats 1. "The easiest way to describe it would be a Drake-ish influence sound but very open to do something that sounds unique and different which I love."

"I think it's a really good balance between where he's going with his solo project and where I'm going with my own music," he continued. "It's right in between, without Liam I might've not have finished this song. He really pulled it towards the direction that I would not have and I love where It is. I would say it's probably the most urban-ish influence song I've ever done, It's insanely catchy and I feel like you're gonna hate it after a while because it's so catchy." Check out the new collaborative track here.