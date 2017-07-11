Niall Horan Announces Very First Solo Tour

Horan has dubbed the trek "Flicker Sessions 2017" and the tour will feature dates at intimate venues in Ireland, UK, Sweden, Australia, Japan, Mexico, Canada and the United States.

He will be kicking things off in Dublin at the Olympia Theatre on August 29th and will be wrapping up the tour on November 22nd in San Francisco, CA at The Masonic.

The new live dates follow the release of his debut platinum single Platinum single "This Town," and the follow-up "Slow Hands".

Flicker Sessions Tour Dates:

8/29 - Dublin, Ireland - Olympia Theatre

8/31 - London, UK - Shepherd's Bush Empire

9/03 - Stockholm, Sweden - Annexet

9/10 - Sydney, Australia - Enmore Theatre

9/14 - Tokyo, Japan - Ex Theater

9/19 - Los Angeles, CA - Hollywood Palladium

9/26 - Mexico City, Mexico - El Plaza Condesa

10/01 - Rio De Janeiro, Brazil - Vivo Rio

10/29 - Philadelphia, PA - The Fillmore

10/31 - New York, NY - Beacon Theatre

11/01 - Toronto, Ontario - Massey Hall

11/03 - Boston, MA - Orpheum Theatre

11/04 - Washington, D.C. - The Fillmore

11/06 - Miami Beach, FL - The Fillmore

11/09 - Orlando, FL - House of Blues

11/10 - Atlanta, GA - Tabernacle

11/13 - Nashville, TN - Ryman Auditorium

11/15 - Chicago, IL - Rosemont Theatre

11/17 - Dallas, TX - South Side Ballroom

11/20 - Phoenix, AZ - Comerica Theatre

11/22 - San Francisco, CA - The Masonic