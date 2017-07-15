Miley Cyrus Opens Up About Being Provocative

In regards to her provocative 'wrecking-ball" persona of old, the pop star said, "It became something that was expected of me. I didn't want to show up to photo shoots and be the girl who would get my t---- out and stick out my tongue. In the beginning, it was kind of like saying, 'F you. Girls should be able to have this freedom or whatever.' But it got to a point where I did feel sexualized".

While Cyrus admitted she exposed herself beyond the point she was comfortable with, she said she was even more exploited during her Disney days. "People were so shocked by some of the things that I did. It should be more shocking that when I was 11 or 12, I was put in full hair and makeup, a wig, and told what to wear by a group of mostly older men," she said. Read more here.