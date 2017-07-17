|
Frank Sinatra Collection Final DVD Releases Announced
(Kayos) Eagle Rock have announced that they will releasing the final three titles from the Frank Sinatra Collection on DVD and digitally on September 8th. We were sent the following details: The Royal Festival Hall (1962) & Live At Carnegie Hall, Live From Caesars Palace & The First 40 Years and Portrait Of An Album & Sinatra Sings offer between them an incredible record of an unsurpassable talent and career. The Royal Festival Hall (1962) & Live At Carnegie Hall combines full length Sinatra shows from two of the world's most celebrated concert halls. Filmed on June 1, 1962, this Royal Festival Hall show was a concert performed before royalty in London as part of a worldwide tour that Frank Sinatra undertook to raise money for children's charities. Sinatra is accompanied by the Bill Miller Sextet in performances of songs including "At Long Last Love", "I've Got You Under My Skin", "I Get A Kick Out Of You", "Ol' Man River", "I Could Have Danced All Night", and many more. Live At Carnegie Hall was filmed in June 1980 at New York City's famous Carnegie Hall; this show captures Frank Sinatra performing with a full orchestra. The concert was shortly after the release of his landmark Trilogy album and showcases a number of songs from that album including "Summer Me, Winter Me", "Street Of Dreams", "You And Me", "The Song Is You", and "Theme From New York, New York" alongside Sinatra classics such as "The Lady Is A Tramp", "Come Fly With Me", and "I've Got You Under My Skin". Live From Caesars Palace & The First 40 Years combines two great Frank Sinatra events from Caesars Palace, Las Vegas in the late seventies. Live From Caesars Palace was filmed in May 1978. Frank Sinatra was always at home in Las Vegas and this is a wonderfully relaxed and entertaining performance. Highlights include "All Of Me", "Someone To Watch Over Me", "Something", and "Send In The Clowns", sparkling renditions of "Baubles, Bangles And Beads" and "My Kind Of Town" along with other Sinatra standards. Filmed in December 1979, The First 40 Years is an all-star gala tribute to the "Chairman Of The Board" celebrating forty years in show business. Among those saluting Sinatra are Sammy Davis Jr, Cary Grant, Dean Martin, Tony Bennett, Gene Kelly, Harry James, Jimmy Van Heusen and Sammy Cahn. The evening comes to the perfect conclusion with Frank himself taking to the stage to perform classics including "Theme From New York, New York", "I've Got The World On A String" and "It Was A Very Good Year". The final release of The Frank Sinatra Collection is the fantastic Portrait Of An Album & Sinatra Sings which combines the film Portrait Of An Album from the early eighties with the compilation program Sinatra Sings. Filmed in 1984, Portrait Of An Album follows Frank Sinatra as he records his album L.A. Is My Lady with producer Quincy Jones, who also conducts the sessions. There are full performances, caught live in the studio, along with interviews from Quincy Jones, Lionel Hampton, lyricists Alan and Marilyn Bergman and engineer Phil Ramone. Also captured is Michael Jackson's visit to the studio to meet Frank Sinatra, a truly magical moment. Narrated by Tina Sinatra, the Sinatra Sings TV compilation brings together memorable moments from Frank Sinatra's career on television, in the studio and in concert through the fifties, sixties, seventies and eighties. Many of his best loved songs are featured including "Fly Me To The Moon", "Witchcraft", "I've Got You Under My Skin", "My Way", "Strangers In The Night", "That's Life", "The Lady Is A Tramp", and many more.
Kayos submitted this story.
