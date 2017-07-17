Frank Sinatra Collection Final DVD Releases Announced 07-17-2017

. (Kayos) Eagle Rock have announced that they will releasing the final three titles from the Frank Sinatra Collection on DVD and digitally on September 8th. We were sent the following details: The Royal Festival Hall (1962) & Live At Carnegie Hall, Live From Caesars Palace & The First 40 Years and Portrait Of An Album & Sinatra Sings offer between them an incredible record of an unsurpassable talent and career. The Royal Festival Hall (1962) & Live At Carnegie Hall combines full length Sinatra shows from two of the world's most celebrated concert halls. Filmed on June 1, 1962, this Royal Festival Hall show was a concert performed before royalty in London as part of a worldwide tour that Frank Sinatra undertook to raise money for children's charities. Sinatra is accompanied by the Bill Miller Sextet in performances of songs including "At Long Last Love", "I've Got You Under My Skin", "I Get A Kick Out Of You", "Ol' Man River", "I Could Have Danced All Night", and many more. Live At Carnegie Hall was filmed in June 1980 at New York City's famous Carnegie Hall; this show captures Frank Sinatra performing with a full orchestra. The concert was shortly after the release of his landmark Trilogy album and showcases a number of songs from that album including "Summer Me, Winter Me", "Street Of Dreams", "You And Me", "The Song Is You", and "Theme From New York, New York" alongside Sinatra classics such as "The Lady Is A Tramp", "Come Fly With Me", and "I've Got You Under My Skin". Live From Caesars Palace & The First 40 Years combines two great Frank Sinatra events from Caesars Palace, Las Vegas in the late seventies. Live From Caesars Palace was filmed in May 1978. Frank Sinatra was always at home in Las Vegas and this is a wonderfully relaxed and entertaining performance. Highlights include "All Of Me", "Someone To Watch Over Me", "Something", and "Send In The Clowns", sparkling renditions of "Baubles, Bangles And Beads" and "My Kind Of Town" along with other Sinatra standards. Filmed in December 1979, The First 40 Years is an all-star gala tribute to the "Chairman Of The Board" celebrating forty years in show business. Among those saluting Sinatra are Sammy Davis Jr, Cary Grant, Dean Martin, Tony Bennett, Gene Kelly, Harry James, Jimmy Van Heusen and Sammy Cahn. The evening comes to the perfect conclusion with Frank himself taking to the stage to perform classics including "Theme From New York, New York", "I've Got The World On A String" and "It Was A Very Good Year". The final release of The Frank Sinatra Collection is the fantastic Portrait Of An Album & Sinatra Sings which combines the film Portrait Of An Album from the early eighties with the compilation program Sinatra Sings. Filmed in 1984, Portrait Of An Album follows Frank Sinatra as he records his album L.A. Is My Lady with producer Quincy Jones, who also conducts the sessions. There are full performances, caught live in the studio, along with interviews from Quincy Jones, Lionel Hampton, lyricists Alan and Marilyn Bergman and engineer Phil Ramone. Also captured is Michael Jackson's visit to the studio to meet Frank Sinatra, a truly magical moment. Narrated by Tina Sinatra, the Sinatra Sings TV compilation brings together memorable moments from Frank Sinatra's career on television, in the studio and in concert through the fifties, sixties, seventies and eighties. Many of his best loved songs are featured including "Fly Me To The Moon", "Witchcraft", "I've Got You Under My Skin", "My Way", "Strangers In The Night", "That's Life", "The Lady Is A Tramp", and many more. The Royal Festival Hall (1962)' & 'Live At Carnegie Hall THE ROYAL FESTIVAL HALL (1962)

1) Goody Goody 2) Imagination 3) At Long Last Love 4) Moonlight In Vermont 5) Without A Song 6) Day In, Day Out 7) The Moon Was Yellow 8) I've Got You Under My Skin 9) I Get A Kick Out Of You 10) The Second Time Around 11) Too Marvelous For Words 12) My Funny Valentine 13) In The Still Of The Night 14) My Blue Heaven 15) April In Paris 16) You're Nobody Till Somebody Loves You 17) They Can't Take That Away From Me 18) All The Way 19) Chicago (That Toddling Town) 20) Night And Day 21) Autumn Leaves 22) I Could Have Danced All Night 23) One For My Baby (And One More For The Road) 24) A Foggy Day 25) The Lady Is A Tramp 26) Ol' Man River 27) You Make Me Feel So Young 28) Nancy (With The Laughing Face) 29) Come Fly With Me LIVE AT CARNEGIE HALL

1) I've Got The World On A String 2) The Best Is Yet To Come 3) The Lady Is A Tramp 4) When Your Lover Has Gone 5) This Is All I Ask 6) I've Got You Under My Skin 7) Summer Me, Winter Me 8) Street Of Dreams 9) Medley: The Gal That Got Away / It Never Entered My Mind 10) I Can't Get Started 11) Send In The Clowns 12) Come Fly With Me 13) Guess I'll Hang My Tears Out To Dry 14) You And Me 15) The Song Is You 16) Theme From New York, New York Live From Caesar's Palace' & 'The First 40 Years LIVE FROM CAESARS PALACE

1) Welcome To Caesars 2) All Of Me 3) Maybe This Time 4) The Lady Is A Tramp 5) Didn't We 6) Someone To Watch Over Me 7) Something 8) Baubles, Bangles And Beads 8) Medley: The Gal That Got Away / It Never Entered My Mind 9) Monologue 10) My Kind Of Town 11) Send In The Clowns 12) Don't Worry 'Bout Me 13) Introductions 14) My Way 15) America The Beautiful THE FIRST 40 YEARS

1) Ciribiribin (Harry James) 2) The Two O'Clock Jump (Harry James) 3) Holiday For String (Robert Merrill) 4) New York, New York (On The Town) (Tony Bennett) 5) My Kind Of Town (Tony Bennett) 6) I Left My Heart In San Francisco (Tony Bennett) 7) The Lady Is A Tramp (Sammy Davis Jr) 8) My Way (Paul Anka) 9) Theme From New York, New York (Frank Sinatra) 10) It Was A Very Good Year (Frank Sinatra) 11) The Best Is Yet To Come (Frank Sinatra) 12) I've Got You Under My Skin (Frank Sinatra) 13) I've Got The World On A String (Frank Sinatra) 14) Happy Birthday (Everyone) Portrait Of An Album' & 'Sinatra Sings PORTRAIT OF AN ALBUM

1) The Best Of Everything 2) (It Will Have To Do) Until The Real Thing Comes 3) It's All Right With Me 4) How Do You Keep The Music Playing 5) A Hundred Years From Today 6) After You've Gone 7) Teach Me Tonight 8) If I Should Lose You 9) Stormy Weather 10) Mack The Knife 11) L.A. Is My Lady SINATRA SINGS

1) I've Got The World On A String 2) That's Life 3) Moonlight In Vermont 4) It Was A Very Good Year 5) Witchcraft 6) My Kind Of Town 7) Get Me To The Church On Time 8) Medley: It Was A Very Good Year / Young At Heart 9) Fly Me To The Moon 10) Night And Day 11) All The Way 12) You Make Me Feel So Young 13) I've Got You Under My Skin 14) The Lady Is A Tramp 15) My Way 16) Strangers In The Night 17) Theme From New York, New York Bonus Track: I Get A Kick Out Of You Kayos submitted this story.

It may be edited- Excerpted here with permission.

