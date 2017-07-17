The Lurking Fear Release 'The Infernal Dread' Video

The band's debut studio effort is scheduled to hit stores on August 11th. Frontman Tomas Lindberg had the following to say about the new clip, "With this clip we really tried to catch the essence of the raging madness of a live show with The Lurking Fear: raw, unrelenting, pure death metal terror.

"The whole idea of the band is to capture the unnerving, disturbing emotional impact of death metal, and that´s also what we bring to the stage. Catch us live to get a glimpse of the madness yourself! The song itself is our death metal anthem, presenting the core elements of our sound in its rawest and simplest form." Watch the video here.