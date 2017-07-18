Dwight & Nicole Releasing Video For New Single 'Wait'

We were sent these additional details: One half of Dwight & Nicole, is Nicole Nelson was a finalist on "The Voice" (season 3), and tore up the iTunes charts with her rendition of Leonard Cohen's "Hallelujah."

Later this summer, Dwight & Nicole will release "Wait" in 45 rpm vinyl format, with the follow-up single, "Hi Low" as the B-side. Dwight & Nicole just finished recording their new album, Electric Lights, with multi-Grammy Award-nominated producer Joel Hamilton (Aaron Neville, The Meters, The Black Keys) at Studio G in Brooklyn, NY. With the shimmering soul-rock anthem "Wait" out on iTunes now, the full album will be released in the fall. While you wait for the video, you can stream the song here.