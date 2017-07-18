Fleetwood Mac Tribute Glenn Frey At Classic West Festival

Topping a bill that featured Journey and Earth, Wind & Fire, the group delivered a 20-song set of classics and hits that opened with "The Chain" from their mega-selling 1977 album, "Rumours."

"You Make Loving Fun" and "Dreams" from the record were followed by tracks from 1979's "Tusk" before, as Forbes notes, the band delivered "Landslide" as a tribute to late Eagles co-founder Glenn Frey, who passed away early last year. "I'd like to dedicate that song to Glenn Frey, who was my friend," Nicks said after the tune. "And I'd like to dedicate it to his son, who did such a beautiful job last night under so much pressure. That was for big Glenn and little Glenn."

Frey's 24-year-old son, Deacon, joined The Eagles lineup alongside new addition Vince Gill to headline Classic West's opening night on July 15. Fleetwood Mac closed out their main set with the high-energy, "Go Your Own Way", before performing "Don't Stop" as an encore. Watch some videos from the show here.