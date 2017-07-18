Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Yes Add More Dates To North American Summer Tour
07-18-2017
.
Yes

Prog legends Yes have announced that they have expanded their North American summer Yestival tour that features support from Todd Rundgren and Carl Palmer's ELP Legacy.

The band has added additional stops to the tour including U.S. performances in San Diego, Reno, Boston, Cedar Rapids, San Francisco, and more. They have announced Canadian dates in Vancouver, Edmonton, Calgary.

The tour will be kicking off on August 4th in Greensboro, NC at the White Oak Amphitheatre at Greensboro Coliseum Complex and will conclude with a two night stand at The Paramount in Huntington, NY on September 18th and 19th.

Steve Howe discussed the approach to the shows on the tour in a recent interview with Guitar World. He said, "I think the presentation will be an interesting one because we're going to play the songs chronologically. It'll allow our fans to really get a sense of our development and how our music evolved album to album during the course of 12 years.

"In an hour and a half, you'll get a nice picture of that period... We want to play things we enjoy, but maybe they should be songs we haven't done in a while. We'd like to have a few surprises up our sleeves."

Yestival Summer Tour Dates:
8/4 - Greensboro, NC - White Oak Amphitheatre at Greensboro Coliseum Complex
8/5 - Boone, NC - Holmes Convocation Center
8/7 - Baltimore, MD - Pier Six Concert Pavilion
8/8 - Upper Darby, PA - Tower Theatre
8/10 - Mashantucket, CT - The Grand Theater at Foxwoods Resort Casino
8/11 - Brooklyn, NY - Ford Amphitheater at Coney Island Boardwalk
8/12 - Holmdel, NJ - PNC Bank Center
8/14 - Hershey, PA - Hershey Theatre
8/16 - Greensburg, PA - The Palace Theatre
8/17 - Clarkston, MI - DTE Energy Music Theatre
8/19 - Elgin, IL - Festival Park - Grand Victoria Casino
8/20 - Cleveland, OH - Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica
8/22 - Oklahoma City, OK - The Zoo Amphitheatre
8/23 - Sugar Land, TX - Smart Financial Centre
8/25 - Phoenix, AZ - Celebrity Theatre
8/26 - Las Vegas, NV - The Joint at Hard Rock Hotel and Casino
8/28 - San Diego, CA - Balboa Theatre
8/29 - Los Angeles, CA - Microsoft Theater
8/31 - Reno, NV - Grand Sierra Resort - Grand Theatre
9/1 - San Francisco, CA - Warfield Theatre
9/3 - Tulalip, WA - Tulalip Amphitheatre
9/5 - Vancouver, BC - Queen Elizabeth Theatre
9/7 - Edmonton, AB - Northern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium
9/8 - Calgary, AB - Southern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium
9/11 - Moorhead, MN - Bluestem Center for the Arts Amphitheatre
9/12 - Cedar Rapids, IA - McGrath Amphitheatre
9/14 - London, ON - Budweiser Gardens
9/17 - Boston, MA - The Wilbur Theatre
9/18 - Huntington, NY - The Paramount
9/19 - Huntington, NY - The Paramount

