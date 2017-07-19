Vic Mensa Survives Fiery Plane Crash In New 'Rage' Video

In the video, Mensa uses a plane crash as an overt metaphor for his personal struggles with addiction and mental health. "Command, we've lost control/ The engine's bound to crash," Mensa raps in the opening lines.

Mensa wrote The Fader about the song and video, revealing, "This music video & song were done before the rest of the album was recorded, and really laid the foundation for the emotions that would become The Autobiography." Watch the video here.