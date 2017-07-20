Ed Sheeran Cancels Excessively Priced Tickets On Resale Sites

Some appeared on dodgy resell sites for $1,300 or more. The tickets discovered on those sites will no longer admit fans to the shows. In their place, new tickets will appear on legitimate seller channels, which fans can buy at face value. It's not clear whether those who overpaid will be able to obtain refunds for their now-cancelled tickets.

"Most ­profiteering companies heeded promoters' warnings not to trade and resell tickets that would instantly be canceled," Sheeran's management told the Mirror."This resulted in 90 percent of tickets being delivered into fans' hands at the face value."