Meek Mill Releases Chapter Four of 'Wins and Losses'

The video takes place at the young man's funeral, who was killed during a shootout in a prior chapter. Mill appears during the service, rapping and paying homage to "all the fallen soldiers," specially his late protege, Lil Snupe, who was killed back in 2013.

In the video, Mill's raps his "We Ball" track, which features a collaboration with Young Thug. The funeral visuals seem to be heavily influenced by Snupe's death, as Mill raps, "When they killed my n—- Snupe I seen my young n—-/ In the casket he ain't even have no blood in him/ Prolly the reason why I keep taking these drugs quicker." Watch each chapter here.