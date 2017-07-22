Massive Attack Track Fuels 'The Snowman' Trailer

Directed by Tomas Alfredson, the movie centers around detective Harry Hole (played by Michael Fassbender) who investigates a serial killer nicknamed "The Snowman Killer."

"Voodoo In My Blood" provides the perfect soundtrack for the trailer, as Fassbender's character races against the clock to find the sadistic murderer. Rosamund Pike stars in the original music video for the song, which is pretty disturbing itself. The clip was inspired by the 1981 horror movie, Possession Meets Phantasm.

The Snowman features performances from Rebecca Ferguson, Charlotte Gainsbourg and J.K. Simmons, and will hit theaters Oct. 20. Watch the trailer and "Voodoo In My Blood" video here.