Moby and Rebekah Del Rio Make 'Twin Peaks' Cameo

Del Rio played "No Stars" from her 2011 album Love Hurts Love Heals accompanied by Moby on guitar. They join Nine Inch Nails and others who've appeared on this edition of the series.

Pitchfork noted that both artists are acquainted with Lynch's filmography: Del Rio appeared in his 2001 neo-noir Mulholland Drive, while Moby sampled "Laura Palmer's Theme" from the original Twin Peaks on his single "Go." Read more here.