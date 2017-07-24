Superjoint and Devildriver Announce The Broken Bones Tour

The trek will be kicking off on September 23rd in Austin, TX at Come & Take It Live and will be wrapping up on October 20th with the final show taking place in Orlando, FL at the Plaza Live.

Superjoint frontman Philip Anselmo had this to say, "Do your pushups, take your vitamins and start some light jogging now, because this is gonna be a hell-of-a-sh*tload of shows this coming fall.

"Old school rules only. Leave your fashion statement at home or at the door. Individuals unite for one night only (at a place near you), and then disperse like wildfire to dry pages. Bring it on Sisters and Brothers. Always championing the underdogs of this world and The Underground since 1988."

The Broken Bones Tour Dates:

9/23 Austin, TX - Come & Take It Live

9/24 El Paso, TX - Tricky Falls

9/25 Tucson, AZ - Rialto Theater

9/27 Los Angeles, CA - The Whisky

9/28 San Diego, CA - Brick By Brick

9/29 San Diego, CA - Brick By Brick

9/30 Sacramento, CA - Ace of Spades

10/1 Santa Ana, CA - Observatory

10/4 Denver, CO - Summit Music Hall

10/6 Ringle, WI - Q & Z Expo Center

10/7 Chesterfield, MI - Diesel

10/8 Indianapolis, IN - Vogue

10/9 Joliet, IL - The Forge

10/11 New York, NY - Gramercy Theater

10/12 Cleveland, OH - Agora Theater

10/13 Reading, PA - Reverb

10/14 Worcester, MA - Palladium Rock N Shock

10/15 Sayreville, NJ - Starland Ballroom

10/17 Atlanta, GA - Masquerade

10/18 Ft. Lauderdale, FL - Culture Room

10/19 St. Petersburg, FL - State Theater

10/20 Orlando, FL - Plaza Live!