Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Superjoint and Devildriver Announce The Broken Bones Tour
07-24-2017
.
Superjoint

Superjoint and Devildriver have announced that they will be teaming up to launch a U.S. tour this fall that will be called "The Broken Bones Tour" and feature support from King Parrot, Cane Hill, and Child Bite.

The trek will be kicking off on September 23rd in Austin, TX at Come & Take It Live and will be wrapping up on October 20th with the final show taking place in Orlando, FL at the Plaza Live.

Superjoint frontman Philip Anselmo had this to say, "Do your pushups, take your vitamins and start some light jogging now, because this is gonna be a hell-of-a-sh*tload of shows this coming fall.

"Old school rules only. Leave your fashion statement at home or at the door. Individuals unite for one night only (at a place near you), and then disperse like wildfire to dry pages. Bring it on Sisters and Brothers. Always championing the underdogs of this world and The Underground since 1988."

The Broken Bones Tour Dates:
9/23 Austin, TX - Come & Take It Live
9/24 El Paso, TX - Tricky Falls
9/25 Tucson, AZ - Rialto Theater
9/27 Los Angeles, CA - The Whisky
9/28 San Diego, CA - Brick By Brick
9/29 San Diego, CA - Brick By Brick
9/30 Sacramento, CA - Ace of Spades
10/1 Santa Ana, CA - Observatory
10/4 Denver, CO - Summit Music Hall
10/6 Ringle, WI - Q & Z Expo Center
10/7 Chesterfield, MI - Diesel
10/8 Indianapolis, IN - Vogue
10/9 Joliet, IL - The Forge
10/11 New York, NY - Gramercy Theater
10/12 Cleveland, OH - Agora Theater
10/13 Reading, PA - Reverb
10/14 Worcester, MA - Palladium Rock N Shock
10/15 Sayreville, NJ - Starland Ballroom
10/17 Atlanta, GA - Masquerade
10/18 Ft. Lauderdale, FL - Culture Room
10/19 St. Petersburg, FL - State Theater
10/20 Orlando, FL - Plaza Live!

advertisement

Superjoint Music, DVDs, Books and more

Superjoint T-shirts and Posters

More Superjoint News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


Superjoint and Devildriver Announce The Broken Bones Tour

Superjoint Launching U.S. Tour This Week

Superjoint Announce Dates For U.S. Spring Tour

Phil Anselmo Slams Antisocial Media and Divisive Media

Phil Anselmo Working On Five Very Different Albums

Crowbar and Superjoint Lead IX Lives For The Sick Lineup

Superjoint Launching U.S. Tour This Week

Superjoint Announce Headline Tour With Battlecross and Child Bite

Phil Anselmo Compares Stage Persona To Pro-Wrestling

Superjoint Release 'Caught Up In The Gears Of Application' Video


More Stories for Superjoint

Superjoint Music
advertisement

News Reports
Day in Rock:
Foreigner Shares Video Of Reunion Of Original Members- Video From Guns N' Roses Apollo Theater Show Goes Online- Chester Bennington's Cause Of Death Confirmed- more

Stone Temple Pilots Pay Tribute To Chester Bennington- Guns N' Roses Add Dates To North American Reunion Tour- Rock Is No Longer Most Popular Music In America- more

Chester Bennington 'Remembered' In Epic Facebook Post- Nine Inch Nails Rock New Songs And Bowie At First Show in 3 Years- Metallica's Lars Ulrich Replaced By Little Girl- more

Page Too:
Meek Mill Takes Aim At Nicki Minaj On New Track '1942 Flows'- Justin Bieber Banned From China For 'Bad Behavior'- Lady Antebellum Release Sam Hunt Parody 'Party in a Bathrobe'- more

Taylor Swift Wins Legal Victory in Assault Case- Shania Twain Release Second New Single 'Poor Me'- Louis Tomlinson Releases 'Back to You' Video Featuring Bebe Rexha- more

Linkin Park Officially Cancel 'One More Light' Tour- Ed Sheeran To Guest Star On 'The Simpsons'- Aaron Carter Talks Arrest, Lashes Out At Brother Nick- Taylor Swift- more

advertisement
Rock News Stories
Foreigner Shares Video Of Reunion Of Original Members

Video From Guns N' Roses Apollo Theater Show Goes Online

Chester Bennington's Cause Of Death Confirmed

David Gilmour Releases Pompeii Concert Film Preview

Deep Purple Releasing Career Spanning Anthology 'A Fire In The Sky'

Rammstein Resuming Work On First Album Since 2009

Marty Friedman Recruits Black Veil Brides' Jinxx For New Song

Superjoint and Devildriver Announce The Broken Bones Tour

The Bronx Release Video For New Track 'Sore Throat'

The Haunted Release 'Spark' Music Video

Jag Panzer Release 'Far Beyond All Fear' Video

The Contortionist Streaming New Song 'Absolve'

Stone Temple Pilots Pay Tribute To Chester Bennington

Guns N' Roses Add Dates To North American Reunion Tour

Rock Is No Longer Most Popular Music In America

Paul McCartney Laughs Off Controversial Group's Protest

• more

Page Too News Stories
Meek Mill Takes Aim At Nicki Minaj On New Track '1942 Flows'

Justin Bieber Banned From China For 'Bad Behavior'

Lady Antebellum Release Sam Hunt Parody 'Party in a Bathrobe'

Madam Tussauds Pulls Beyonce Waxwork Following Controversy

Singled Out: Swearingen and Kelli's Satellite Friends

Louis Tomlinson's 'Back to You' Influenced By Arctic Monkeys

Chase Rice Releases New Track 'Three Chords And The Truth'

Tyga Releases New Track 'Feel Me' Featuring Kanye West

Logic Releases 'Take It Back' Music Video

Sam Hunt Reveals His Favorite OutKast Song

Taylor Swift Wins Legal Victory in Assault Case

Shania Twain Release Second New Single 'Poor Me'

Louis Tomlinson Releases 'Back to You' Video Featuring Bebe Rexha

Luis Fonsi's 'Despacito' Most Streamed Song of All Time

Beyonce Madame Tussauds Wax Figure Stirs Controversy

Harry Styles Addresses Fourth Nipple Rumor

• more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Don Barnes - Ride the Storm

On The Record: Raiders Of The Lost Ark Soundtrack

Lollapalooza TBT Month: 2013 Day Two

Sites and Sounds: Cincinnati Music Festival

Queen + Adam Lambert Live In Chicago

Road Trip: Festival d'ete de Quebec

Junkyard - High Water

Lollapalooza TBT Month: 2015 - Metallica, Brand New And More

Sailing to Nowhere - To The Unknown

Mark Slaughter - Halfway There

Die Choking - III

American High - Bones in the Attic, Flowers in the Basement

Root 66: Cary Morin - Cradle to the Grave

On The Record: Melvin Van Peebles and Earth, Wind & Fire - Sweet Sweetback’s Baadasssss Song Soundtrack

Root 66: MandolinMan - Unfolding the Roots

• more



Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2017 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.