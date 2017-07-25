Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Motorhead Release Video Of Sex Pistols Cover
07-25-2017
.
Motorhead

(hennemusic) Motorhead are streaming a video performance of the Sex Pistols classic, "God Save The Queen", as a preview to their forthcoming covers collection, "Under Cover."

Due September 1, the 11-track set delivers amped-up covers of tunes originally recorded by The Ramones, Metallica, Judas Priest, Ozzy Osbourne, Ted Nugent, The Rolling Stones, Dio and Twisted Sister.

The package also features an unreleased take on David Bowie's 1977 classic "Heroes." Recorded in 2015 during sessions for their 22nd and final studio album, "Bad Magic", the track was one of the last songs the band recorded together before frontman Lemmy Kilmister's passing at his Los Angeles home on December 28, 2015 at the age of 70.

"It's such a great Bowie song, one of his best," says guitarist Phil Campbell, "and I could only see great things coming out of it from us, and so it proved to be, and Lemmy ended up loving our version."

"He was very, very proud of it," adds drummer Mikkey Dee, now a member of the Scorpions, "not only because it turned out so well but because it was fun! Which is what projects like this should be - fun!" Watch the video here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

advertisement

Motorhead Music, DVDs, Books and more

Motorhead T-shirts and Posters

More Motorhead News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


Motorhead Release Video Of Sex Pistols Cover

Foo Fighters Wanted Motorhead Meets Sgt Pepper For New Album

Lemmy Kilmister's Long Awaited Solo Album Close To Release

Motorhead Star Guests On Black Label Society's Lorina's New Album

Motorhead's Mikkey Dee Joins The Scorpions 2016 In Review

Fans and Friends Say Goodbye To Lemmy 2016 In Review

Motorhead Producer Reveals Nearly Fatal Mistake With Lemmy

Motorhead Guitarist Still Not Over Lemmy's Death

Lemmy Statue Documentary Goes Online

Motorhead Were Not Always On The Same Page Writing


More Stories for Motorhead

Motorhead Music
advertisement

News Reports
Day in Rock:
Linkin Park Release Open Letter To Chester Bennington- The Eagles Lead New Third Classic Music Festival Lineup- Black Sabbath Reveal Preview For The End Concert Film- more

Foreigner Shares Video Of Reunion Of Original Members- Video From Guns N' Roses Apollo Theater Show Goes Online- Chester Bennington's Cause Of Death Confirmed- more

Stone Temple Pilots Pay Tribute To Chester Bennington- Guns N' Roses Add Dates To North American Reunion Tour- Rock Is No Longer Most Popular Music In America- more

Page Too:
Justin Bieber Cancels The Final Leg Of His World Tour- 'Stranger Things' Trailer Features Michael Jackson's 'Thriller'- Katy Perry Hit In The Face With Basketball- more

Meek Mill Takes Aim At Nicki Minaj On New Track '1942 Flows'- Justin Bieber Banned From China For 'Bad Behavior'- Lady Antebellum Release Sam Hunt Parody 'Party in a Bathrobe'- more

Taylor Swift Wins Legal Victory in Assault Case- Shania Twain Release Second New Single 'Poor Me'- Louis Tomlinson Releases 'Back to You' Video Featuring Bebe Rexha- more

advertisement
Rock News Stories
Linkin Park Release Open Letter To Chester Bennington

The Eagles Lead New Third Classic Music Festival Lineup

Black Sabbath Reveal Preview For The End Concert Film

Rolling Stones 'Cutting New Stuff' Says Keith Richards

Motorhead Release Video Of Sex Pistols Cover

Cavalera Conspiracy Announce New Album 'Psychosis'

Hollywood Undead Release 'California Dreaming' Video

Motionless In White, The Amity Affliction and Miss May I Tour

The Darkness Stream New Song 'All The Pretty Girls'

Suicide Silence Plan New Music And Special Tour

Kid Rock Leading In New Michigan Senate Poll

Cannibal Corpse Announce U.S. Fall Tour

Eddie Vedder Jams Pink Floyd Classic With Roger Waters

Arcade Fire Address Album Release Show Dress Code Rumor

Classic U2 Hit Covered By Country Star Miranda Lambert

Foreigner Shares Video Of Reunion Of Original Members

• more

Page Too News Stories
Justin Bieber Cancels The Final Leg Of His World Tour

'Stranger Things' Trailer Features Michael Jackson's 'Thriller'

Katy Perry Hit In The Face With Basketball

Kendrick Lamar Joined Onstage By 2 Chainz And Travis Scott

Singled Out: Yes You Are's HGX

Glen Campbell Releases 'Adios' Music Video

Pink Teases Her New Single 'What About Us'

Lil Uzi Vert Shares 5 New Tracks

The Weeknd Travels Far To Celebrate Selena Gomez's Birthday

Zedd Shares His Excitement About Kesha's Return To Music

J-Lo And A-Rod Go All Out For Joint Birthday Celebration

Meek Mill Takes Aim At Nicki Minaj On New Track '1942 Flows'

Justin Bieber Banned From China For 'Bad Behavior'

Lady Antebellum Release Sam Hunt Parody 'Party in a Bathrobe'

Madam Tussauds Pulls Beyonce Waxwork Following Controversy

Singled Out: Swearingen and Kelli's Satellite Friends

• more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Be'lakor - Vessels

Don Barnes - Ride the Storm

On The Record: Raiders Of The Lost Ark Soundtrack

Lollapalooza TBT Month: 2013 Day Two

Sites and Sounds: Cincinnati Music Festival

Queen + Adam Lambert Live In Chicago

Road Trip: Festival d'ete de Quebec

Junkyard - High Water

Lollapalooza TBT Month: 2015 - Metallica, Brand New And More

Sailing to Nowhere - To The Unknown

Mark Slaughter - Halfway There

Die Choking - III

American High - Bones in the Attic, Flowers in the Basement

Root 66: Cary Morin - Cradle to the Grave

On The Record: Melvin Van Peebles and Earth, Wind & Fire - Sweet Sweetback’s Baadasssss Song Soundtrack

• more



Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2017 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.