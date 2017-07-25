|
Motorhead Release Video Of Sex Pistols Cover
.
(hennemusic) Motorhead are streaming a video performance of the Sex Pistols classic, "God Save The Queen", as a preview to their forthcoming covers collection, "Under Cover." Due September 1, the 11-track set delivers amped-up covers of tunes originally recorded by The Ramones, Metallica, Judas Priest, Ozzy Osbourne, Ted Nugent, The Rolling Stones, Dio and Twisted Sister. The package also features an unreleased take on David Bowie's 1977 classic "Heroes." Recorded in 2015 during sessions for their 22nd and final studio album, "Bad Magic", the track was one of the last songs the band recorded together before frontman Lemmy Kilmister's passing at his Los Angeles home on December 28, 2015 at the age of 70. "It's such a great Bowie song, one of his best," says guitarist Phil Campbell, "and I could only see great things coming out of it from us, and so it proved to be, and Lemmy ended up loving our version." "He was very, very proud of it," adds drummer Mikkey Dee, now a member of the Scorpions, "not only because it turned out so well but because it was fun! Which is what projects like this should be - fun!" Watch the video here.
Due September 1, the 11-track set delivers amped-up covers of tunes originally recorded by The Ramones, Metallica, Judas Priest, Ozzy Osbourne, Ted Nugent, The Rolling Stones, Dio and Twisted Sister.
The package also features an unreleased take on David Bowie's 1977 classic "Heroes." Recorded in 2015 during sessions for their 22nd and final studio album, "Bad Magic", the track was one of the last songs the band recorded together before frontman Lemmy Kilmister's passing at his Los Angeles home on December 28, 2015 at the age of 70.
"It's such a great Bowie song, one of his best," says guitarist Phil Campbell, "and I could only see great things coming out of it from us, and so it proved to be, and Lemmy ended up loving our version."
"He was very, very proud of it," adds drummer Mikkey Dee, now a member of the Scorpions, "not only because it turned out so well but because it was fun! Which is what projects like this should be - fun!" Watch the video here.
hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
• The Eagles Lead New Third Classic Music Festival Lineup
• Black Sabbath Reveal Preview For The End Concert Film
• Rolling Stones 'Cutting New Stuff' Says Keith Richards
• Motorhead Release Video Of Sex Pistols Cover
• Cavalera Conspiracy Announce New Album 'Psychosis'
• Hollywood Undead Release 'California Dreaming' Video
• Motionless In White, The Amity Affliction and Miss May I Tour
• The Darkness Stream New Song 'All The Pretty Girls'
• Suicide Silence Plan New Music And Special Tour
• Kid Rock Leading In New Michigan Senate Poll
• Cannibal Corpse Announce U.S. Fall Tour
• Eddie Vedder Jams Pink Floyd Classic With Roger Waters
• Arcade Fire Address Album Release Show Dress Code Rumor
• Classic U2 Hit Covered By Country Star Miranda Lambert
• Foreigner Shares Video Of Reunion Of Original Members
• 'Stranger Things' Trailer Features Michael Jackson's 'Thriller'
• Katy Perry Hit In The Face With Basketball
• Kendrick Lamar Joined Onstage By 2 Chainz And Travis Scott
• Singled Out: Yes You Are's HGX
• Glen Campbell Releases 'Adios' Music Video
• Pink Teases Her New Single 'What About Us'
• Lil Uzi Vert Shares 5 New Tracks
• The Weeknd Travels Far To Celebrate Selena Gomez's Birthday
• Zedd Shares His Excitement About Kesha's Return To Music
• J-Lo And A-Rod Go All Out For Joint Birthday Celebration
• Meek Mill Takes Aim At Nicki Minaj On New Track '1942 Flows'
• Justin Bieber Banned From China For 'Bad Behavior'
• Lady Antebellum Release Sam Hunt Parody 'Party in a Bathrobe'
• Madam Tussauds Pulls Beyonce Waxwork Following Controversy
• Singled Out: Swearingen and Kelli's Satellite Friends
• On The Record: Raiders Of The Lost Ark Soundtrack
• Lollapalooza TBT Month: 2013 Day Two
• Sites and Sounds: Cincinnati Music Festival
• Queen + Adam Lambert Live In Chicago
• Road Trip: Festival d'ete de Quebec
• Lollapalooza TBT Month: 2015 - Metallica, Brand New And More
• Sailing to Nowhere - To The Unknown
• Mark Slaughter - Halfway There
• American High - Bones in the Attic, Flowers in the Basement
• Root 66: Cary Morin - Cradle to the Grave
• On The Record: Melvin Van Peebles and Earth, Wind & Fire - Sweet Sweetback’s Baadasssss Song Soundtrack
Contact Us - Privacy - Why we are antiMusic
Copyright© 1998 - 2017 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.
Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site.
Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.