Suicide Silence Plan New Music And Special Tour

ArmyOfOneTV caught up with drummer Alex Lopez during the Chicago Open Air festival (watch the full interview here) and he laid out the band's immediate plans to work on new music and their busy live schedule.

He said, "Right now, our plans for the future are to write. We're definitely eager to get in the studio. We've got some festivals coming up. We're playing the Warped Tour, and we're playing Knotfest Mexico, we're going to Ecuador… We're just doing a bunch of small shows, and then we're gonna do a tour later this year. It's gonna be a ten-year 'Cleansing' tour, so it's a ten-year run for our album 'The Cleansing'.

"I think we're gonna bring out some pretty cool bands, play the album for you and play some other stuff. So it should be really, really cool. I'm looking forward to it. And for those of you out there that want to see the first record be played live, come out and support. We're gonna have a bunch of cool surprises for everyone."