Dying Fetus and Suicide Silence Leading Chaos & Carnage Tour

(Cosa Nostra) The Chaos & Carnage Tour has announced their dates and lineup for their triumphant fourth run in 2023. Co-headlined by Dying Fetus and Suicide Silence who will rotate closing the show each night, the tour also has special guests Born of Osiris, Aborted, Sanguisugabogg, Crown Magnetar, and Slay Squad.
Produced by industry veterans Jason Malhoyt of Imperial Artist Management and JJ Cassiere of renowned booking agency 33 and West, the Chaos & Carnage Tour is now in its fourth year and has quickly garnered a reputation for showcasing the very best big-name, acclaimed acts from the world of extreme metal, whilst also supporting incredible new guard artists by providing them with a platform to play in front of larger crowds. Previous years have featured the likes of Carnifex, Lorna Shore, Whitechapel, Revocation, AngelMaker, and more, with most shows selling out ahead of time.
Speaking on the announcement, Jonathan Gallagher of Dying Fetus shared: "Looking forward to playing our most brutal set yet on the Chaos & Carnage Tour 2023 this Spring! We hope to see you all out there in the pit as we co-headline the tour with our friends in Suicide Silence, along with all the other sick bands. See you soon!"
Eddie Hermida of Suicide Silence commented: "We are stoked to be returning to this year's Chaos and Carnage Tour. We had so much fun last year we decided to come back again with our brothers in Dying Fetus! This year's line up is pure devastation, so come party with us!"
Friday, April 7 - Fort Worth, TX @ Ridglea Theatre
Saturday, April 8 - San Antonio, TX @ Vibes Event Center
Sunday, April 9 - Houston, TX @ Warehouse Live
Tuesday, April 11 - Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade
Thursday, April 13 - New York, NY @ Palladium Times Square
Friday, April 14 - Sayerville, NJ @ Starland Ballroom
Saturday, April 15 - Hartford, CT @ The Webster Theater
Sunday, April 16 - Reading, PA @ Reverb
Tuesday, April 18 - Pittsburgh, PA @ Mountain View Amp
Wednesday, April 19 - Cleveland, OH @ Agora Theatre
Thursday, April 20 - Covington, KY @ Madison Theater
Friday, April 21 - Pontiac, MI @ The Crofoot
Saturday, April 22 - Joliet, IL @ The Forge
Monday, April 24 - Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre
Wednesday, April 26 - Las Vegas, NV @ House of Blues
Thursday, April 27 - Mesa, AZ @ The Nile
Friday, April 28 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Belasco
Saturday, April 29 - Berkeley, CA @ UC Theatre
Sunday, April 30 - Anaheim, CA @ House of Blues
