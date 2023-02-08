(Atom Splitter) Suicide Silence have shared the music video for new single "Dying Life." The track appears on their seventh album "Remember... You Must Die", which will arrive via Century Media on March 10th.
"Our environment is enveloped in death and constant change, as is the vessel we live in," the band says. "'Dying Life' comes from a place of complete and utter pain before the world around us comes to an inevitable end and we can do nothing but watch and let it happen - there in the dark, under a dying sun."
"Remember... You Must Die" was produced and mixed by Taylor Young (NAILS, Xibalba, Vitriol). For the artwork, the band enlisted renowned Necrosurrealist artist David Van Gough to visualize the concept. Watch the video below:
Suicide Silence Share 'Alter of Self' Video
Dying Fetus and Suicide Silence Leading Chaos & Carnage Tour
Suicide Silence Deliver 'You Must Die' Video
The Mendenhall Experiment Recruit Suicide Silence's Chris Garza For New Song
Static-X Releasing The Final Recordings Of Wayne Static On New Album- Duran Duran Announce North American Tour- Pearl Jam- more
KISS's Paul Stanley and Ozzy Osbourne Super Bowl Commercial Goes Online- Megadeth To Livestream Budokan Concert- more
Quick Flicks: Creature From Black Lake
Bloodsucking Zombies from Outer Space - 2 Decades of Decay
GETSOME! - Nothing Personal of Course
Heroes & Monsters - Heroes and Monsters
Static-X Releasing The Final Recordings Of Wayne Static On New Album
Duran Duran Announce North American The Future Past Arena Tour
Pearl Jam Stream 1997 'Given To Fly' Rehearsal Video
Depeche Mode Confirm Support For North American Tour
Radiohead's Philip Selway Shares 'Strange Dance'
Alter Bridge Announce Spring US Tour Dates
Suicide Silence Share 'Dying Life' Video
Singled Out: Justin Mattock's Seventeen