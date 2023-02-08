.

Suicide Silence Share 'Dying Life' Video

02-08-2023

Suicide Silence Share 'Dying Life' Video Promo photo

(Atom Splitter) Suicide Silence have shared the music video for new single "Dying Life." The track appears on their seventh album "Remember... You Must Die", which will arrive via Century Media on March 10th.

"Our environment is enveloped in death and constant change, as is the vessel we live in," the band says. "'Dying Life' comes from a place of complete and utter pain before the world around us comes to an inevitable end and we can do nothing but watch and let it happen - there in the dark, under a dying sun."

"Remember... You Must Die" was produced and mixed by Taylor Young (NAILS, Xibalba, Vitriol). For the artwork, the band enlisted renowned Necrosurrealist artist David Van Gough to visualize the concept. Watch the video below:

