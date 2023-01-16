Suicide Silence Share 'Alter of Self' Video

(Atom Splitter) Suicide Silence have released a music video for their new song "Alter of Self." The track comes off their seventh album, "Remember... You Must Die", which will be hitting stores on March 10tg.

"'Alter of Self,' musically, is a step in a much more melodic direction than the tracks we've released as of late," says guitarist Mark Heylmun. "It's speaking a much different language, but still has all the bone-shattering groove and breakdowns you'd expect from us.

"Lyrically, the song isn't difficult to interpret. It's about doing such a large dose of mind-altering substance or substances that you begin to worship yourself as god. Tune in and drop out on this one."

The album was produced and mixed by Taylor Young (NAILS, Xibalba, Vitriol). For the artwork, the band enlisted renowned Necrosurrealist artist David Van Gough to visualize the concept.

"Remember... You Must Die" Tracklisting:

"Remember..."

"You Must Die"

"Capable of Violence (N.F.W.)"

"F***ed For Life"

"Kill Forever"

"God Be Damned"

"Alter of Self"

"Endless Dark"

"The Third Death"

"Be Deceived"

"Dying Life"

"Full Void"

The album will be available in the following formats.

*Ltd. Deluxe CD Digipak incl. Coin

*Standard CD Jewelcase

*Black LP

*500x transp. orange-black marbled LP at CM Distro Wholesale EU, cmdistro.de and Kings Road Merch

*300x transp. red LP at EMP

*300x white LP at UK outlets and Impericon

*500x bright gold-deep blood red splattered LP at Kings Road Merch

*Ultra clear LP at US outlets

*500x black ice LP at US Indie outlets

*Digital album

