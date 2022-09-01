.

Suicide Silence Deliver 'You Must Die' Video

Keavin Wiggins | 08-31-2022

Suicide Silence Album cover art
Album cover art

Suicide Silence have released a music video for their brand new single "You Must Die". The song comes from the band's forthcoming album, "Remember... You Must Die."

They had this to say about the track, "'You Must Die' reminds us that time is merciless. Every second the clock ticks we grow closer to death and what happens after our short bout with time is a total mystery. 'You Must Die' was written as a reminder to remember death and to not let time be our master".

"Remember... You Must Die" was produced and mixed by Taylor Young (NAILS, Xibalba, Vitriol, etc.) and will be released the first quarter of 2023. Watch the video below:

