Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Guns N' Roses Excited About Making New Album
07-26-2017
.
Guns N' Roses

Guns N' Roses longtime guitarist Richard Fortus says that everyone in the band is excited about working on their first new album to feature the reunited lineup of Axl Rose, Slash and Duff McKagan.

The reunited band has already enjoyed massive success with their Not In This Lifetime tour and Fortus spoke with the St Louis Post-Dispatch about the trek and the band's recording plans, among other topics.

He said of the reunion tour, "It's bigger than anything I've ever experienced. Doing multiple nights at a stadium is a mind-****. It's hard to get your head around that level of craziness. Fans are just so rabid for it."

They report that the guitarist also said the following about the band's new album plans, "Everyone is excited about it. There's a really magical thing now with the band. It feels like a new band. It feels like the best version since I joined, and it's the most fun for me. There's so much excitement around it."

advertisement

Guns N' Roses Music, DVDs, Books and more

Guns N' Roses T-shirts and Posters

More Guns N' Roses News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


Guns N' Roses Excited About Making New Album

Video From Guns N' Roses Apollo Theater Show Goes Online

Guns N' Roses Add Dates To North American Reunion Tour

Guns N' Roses Add Dates To North American Reunion Tour

Guns N' Roses Add Dates To North American Reunion Tour

Mysterious Guns N' Roses APPETITE30TH Ads Appear

Guns N' Roses Reunion The Biggest Tour Of The Year So Far

Beyonce Beats Guns N' Roses As Last Year's Top Music Money Maker

Guns N' Roses And Angus Young Jam AC/DC Classics

How Guns N' Roses Picked Songs For Reunion Tour


More Stories for Guns N' Roses

Guns N' Roses Music
advertisement

News Reports
Day in Rock:
Guns N' Roses Excited About Making New Album- Ritchie Blackmore's Rainbow Recorded New Song- Metallica Frontman Slams Kendall And Kylie Jenner's Rock Tees- more

Linkin Park Release Open Letter To Chester Bennington- The Eagles Lead New Third Classic Music Festival Lineup- Black Sabbath Reveal Preview For The End Concert Film- more

Foreigner Shares Video Of Reunion Of Original Members- Video From Guns N' Roses Apollo Theater Show Goes Online- Chester Bennington's Cause Of Death Confirmed- more

Page Too:
Meek Mill Reportedly Fires Back At Drake Diss On His New Album- Kendrick Lamar Dominates MTV VMA Nominees- John Mayer Defends Justin Bieber Over Canceled Tour- more

Justin Bieber Cancels The Final Leg Of His World Tour- 'Stranger Things' Trailer Features Michael Jackson's 'Thriller'- Katy Perry Hit In The Face With Basketball- more

Meek Mill Takes Aim At Nicki Minaj On New Track '1942 Flows'- Justin Bieber Banned From China For 'Bad Behavior'- Lady Antebellum Release Sam Hunt Parody 'Party in a Bathrobe'- more

advertisement
Rock News Stories
Guns N' Roses Excited About Making New Album

Ritchie Blackmore's Rainbow Recorded New Song

Metallica Frontman Slams Kendall And Kylie Jenner's Rock Tees

Peter Frampton Apologizes For Minnesota Concert Incident

Singled Out: Forever Starts Today's Optimist

Trail Of Dead Announce Deluxe Expanded Anniversary Reissue

Linkin Park's Mike Shinoda Shares Early Chester Bennington Memory

Quiet Riot Release First Video In Almost 30 Years

Heart Offshoot Band Roadcase Royale Announce Debut Album

Ringo Starr Amazed At The Beatles Continued Relevance

Vatican Tackle The Topic Of Suicide With 'Slit of Creation' Video

Cage the Elephant Perform 'Rubber Ball' With String Section

OneRepublic Release Cover Of Oasis' 'Champagne Supernova'

Linkin Park Release Open Letter To Chester Bennington

The Eagles Lead New Third Classic Music Festival Lineup

Black Sabbath Reveal Preview For The End Concert Film

• more

Page Too News Stories
Meek Mill Reportedly Fires Back At Drake Diss On His New Album

Kendrick Lamar Dominates MTV VMA Nominees

John Mayer Defends Justin Bieber Over Canceled Tour Dates

Fifth Harmony Perform With Gucci Mane And Reveal New Album Details

Mobb Deep's Previously Unreleased 'What You Think' Goes Online

Quincy Jones' Battles With Michael Jackson Estate Goes to Jury

Old Dominion Release Creative 'Shoe Shopping' Video

Keith Urban and Frankie Ballard Cover 'Keep Your Hands to Yourself'

Julia Michaels' Releases 'Uh Huh' Music Video

Luis Fonsi Condemns 'Despacito' Use By Venezuelan Government

ASAP Mob Announce Fall Tour And Release 'RAF' Video

Justin Bieber Cancels The Final Leg Of His World Tour

'Stranger Things' Trailer Features Michael Jackson's 'Thriller'

Katy Perry Hit In The Face With Basketball

Kendrick Lamar Joined Onstage By 2 Chainz And Travis Scott

Singled Out: Yes You Are's HGX

• more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

The Isley Brothers & Santana - Power of Peace (5 Stars)

Be'lakor - Vessels

Don Barnes - Ride the Storm

On The Record: Raiders Of The Lost Ark Soundtrack

Lollapalooza TBT Month: 2013 Day Two

Sites and Sounds: Cincinnati Music Festival

Queen + Adam Lambert Live In Chicago

Road Trip: Festival d'ete de Quebec

Junkyard - High Water

Lollapalooza TBT Month: 2015 - Metallica, Brand New And More

Sailing to Nowhere - To The Unknown

Mark Slaughter - Halfway There

Die Choking - III

American High - Bones in the Attic, Flowers in the Basement

Root 66: Cary Morin - Cradle to the Grave

• more



Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2017 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.