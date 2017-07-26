Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Peter Frampton Apologizes For Minnesota Concert Incident
07-26-2017
.
Peter Frampton

(hennemusic) Peter Frampton has issued an apology for an incident during a July 23 concert at the Treasure Island Resort & Casino in Welch, MN. According to the Star Tribune, the guitarist halted his opening slot performance ahead of the Steve Miller Band in what appeared to be a response to a camera operator putting a fan holding old Frampton album covers on the video screens, which caused the crowd to erupt during a quiet part of the show.

The distracted Frampton reportedly leaned his face into the camera and let out a two-word expletive before he and his band left the stage. A concertgoer claims he saw the rocker get into a "camera tug-of-war" with the cameraman on stage just as the unscheduled break began.

Casino spokesman Kevin Smith confirmed that the screens were turned off "at the artist's request" for the remainder of the show, which saw Frampton return to the stage and play the two songs remaining on his set list before adding a third tune to complete his performance.

Frampton "apparently didn't like what was on the video board for one reason or another," added Smith. "That was obvious." On Tuesday, the guitarist posted a lengthy explanation about the incident on social media, outlining the detailed and carefully-planned performance he and his band aim to deliver each night.

"When something happens to change the script, like a distraction out of my control, then it messes with the build of the show," writes Frampton. "This happened in Welch, MN the other night. 'I'll Give You Money,' is a song that we break down to almost nothing volume wise and it grabs the audience's attention and pulls them in to hear what we are doing-its one of the most intimate parts of the set for my band and the audience together. At this very climactic moment, the director of the in-house video displayed the audience on the screens, which distracted from the connection that we had worked to achieve. The moment was lost.

"From the stage, we aren't able to see what's being displayed on the screen so we had no idea they were showing a long-time fan holding up my album cover. I feel very bad for her and totally understand the perception from out front at this point in the show. The screens are there for you to see our playing and what we're doing close-up on stage from wherever you are in the crowd. I love that this is possible at todays' shows." Read the rest of his apology here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

advertisement

Peter Frampton Music, DVDs, Books and more

Peter Frampton T-shirts and Posters

More Peter Frampton News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


Peter Frampton Apologizes For Minnesota Concert Incident

Steve Miller Band And Peter Frampton Team For Summer Tour

Peter Frampton and Gregg Allman Announce Coheadlining Shows

Peter Frampton Releases Unplugged 'Show Me The Way' Video

Lynyrd Skynyrd and Peter Frampton Announce American Tour

Peter Frampton To Rock Conan's Late Night TV Show Tonight

Peter Frampton Previews Songs From Acoustic Classics Album

Frampton Comes Alive 40th Anniversary Celebrated In The Studio

Peter Frampton Announces 2016 'Raw' Acoustic Tour

Peter Frampton Announces His Very First Acoustic Tour


More Stories for Peter Frampton

Peter Frampton Music
advertisement

News Reports
Day in Rock:
Guns N' Roses Excited About Making New Album- Ritchie Blackmore's Rainbow Recorded New Song- Metallica Frontman Slams Kendall And Kylie Jenner's Rock Tees- more

Linkin Park Release Open Letter To Chester Bennington- The Eagles Lead New Third Classic Music Festival Lineup- Black Sabbath Reveal Preview For The End Concert Film- more

Foreigner Shares Video Of Reunion Of Original Members- Video From Guns N' Roses Apollo Theater Show Goes Online- Chester Bennington's Cause Of Death Confirmed- more

Page Too:
Meek Mill Reportedly Fires Back At Drake Diss On His New Album- Kendrick Lamar Dominates MTV VMA Nominees- John Mayer Defends Justin Bieber Over Canceled Tour- more

Justin Bieber Cancels The Final Leg Of His World Tour- 'Stranger Things' Trailer Features Michael Jackson's 'Thriller'- Katy Perry Hit In The Face With Basketball- more

Meek Mill Takes Aim At Nicki Minaj On New Track '1942 Flows'- Justin Bieber Banned From China For 'Bad Behavior'- Lady Antebellum Release Sam Hunt Parody 'Party in a Bathrobe'- more

advertisement
Rock News Stories
Guns N' Roses Excited About Making New Album

Ritchie Blackmore's Rainbow Recorded New Song

Metallica Frontman Slams Kendall And Kylie Jenner's Rock Tees

Peter Frampton Apologizes For Minnesota Concert Incident

Singled Out: Forever Starts Today's Optimist

Trail Of Dead Announce Deluxe Expanded Anniversary Reissue

Linkin Park's Mike Shinoda Shares Early Chester Bennington Memory

Quiet Riot Release First Video In Almost 30 Years

Heart Offshoot Band Roadcase Royale Announce Debut Album

Ringo Starr Amazed At The Beatles Continued Relevance

Vatican Tackle The Topic Of Suicide With 'Slit of Creation' Video

Cage the Elephant Perform 'Rubber Ball' With String Section

OneRepublic Release Cover Of Oasis' 'Champagne Supernova'

Linkin Park Release Open Letter To Chester Bennington

The Eagles Lead New Third Classic Music Festival Lineup

Black Sabbath Reveal Preview For The End Concert Film

• more

Page Too News Stories
Meek Mill Reportedly Fires Back At Drake Diss On His New Album

Kendrick Lamar Dominates MTV VMA Nominees

John Mayer Defends Justin Bieber Over Canceled Tour Dates

Fifth Harmony Perform With Gucci Mane And Reveal New Album Details

Mobb Deep's Previously Unreleased 'What You Think' Goes Online

Quincy Jones' Battles With Michael Jackson Estate Goes to Jury

Old Dominion Release Creative 'Shoe Shopping' Video

Keith Urban and Frankie Ballard Cover 'Keep Your Hands to Yourself'

Julia Michaels' Releases 'Uh Huh' Music Video

Luis Fonsi Condemns 'Despacito' Use By Venezuelan Government

ASAP Mob Announce Fall Tour And Release 'RAF' Video

Justin Bieber Cancels The Final Leg Of His World Tour

'Stranger Things' Trailer Features Michael Jackson's 'Thriller'

Katy Perry Hit In The Face With Basketball

Kendrick Lamar Joined Onstage By 2 Chainz And Travis Scott

Singled Out: Yes You Are's HGX

• more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

The Isley Brothers & Santana - Power of Peace (5 Stars)

Be'lakor - Vessels

Don Barnes - Ride the Storm

On The Record: Raiders Of The Lost Ark Soundtrack

Lollapalooza TBT Month: 2013 Day Two

Sites and Sounds: Cincinnati Music Festival

Queen + Adam Lambert Live In Chicago

Road Trip: Festival d'ete de Quebec

Junkyard - High Water

Lollapalooza TBT Month: 2015 - Metallica, Brand New And More

Sailing to Nowhere - To The Unknown

Mark Slaughter - Halfway There

Die Choking - III

American High - Bones in the Attic, Flowers in the Basement

Root 66: Cary Morin - Cradle to the Grave

• more



Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2017 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.