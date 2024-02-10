Foreigner, Ozzy Osbourne, Oasis Lead Rock Hall Nominations

Foreigner, Ozzy Osbourne, Oasis, Peter Frampton, Jane's Addiction and Lenny Kravitz lead the rock nominees for induction into the Rock and Roll Hall Of Fame this year, the organization announced on Saturday morning (February 10th).

Ozzy Osbourne, who was inducted as a member of Black Sabbath in 2006 after years of being snubbed by the controversial institution, had this to say, "I'm deeply honored to receive this news from the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

"To be one of the few musicians who's being considered for a second entry, now as a solo artist, is something I could never have imagined. After 44 years as a solo artist the fact that I can continue to record music and receive this recognition is something I am incredibly proud of."

Foreigner's founding member Mick Jones, another group that had long been looked over by the Rock Hall, had this to say, "I deeply appreciate the recognition from the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame committee.

It is wonderful that Foreigner has maintained its presence all these years and brought the music to our fans. Getting this news today is an incredible endorsement of what we have achieved over time.

"I know I speak for my fellow Foreigner nominees, Lou, Rick, Al, Dennis, and the families of Ed Gagliardi and Ian McDonald."

Peter Frampton shared this reaction, "That's really great! Wait, you mean I'm not already in the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame?! Congratulations to all nominees! The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony will be returning to ABC and Disney+. Cast your ballot in the Fan Vote: vote.rockhall.com"

The other 2024 nominees include Mary J. Blige, Mariah Carey, Cher, Dave Matthews Band, Eric B. & Rakim, Kool & The Gang, Sinead O'Connor, Sade and A Tribe Called Quest.

