Peter Frampton And Joe Bonamassa Team Up On Humble Pie Classic 'Four Day Creep'

(Noble) Joe Bonamassa and Peter Frampton have teamed up to release a powerful new version of Humble Pie's "Four Day Creep." This new rendition, available on all streaming platforms via Joe Bonamassa's own J&R Adventures label, is a testament to the enduring power and influence of classic rock.

The collaboration between Bonamassa and Frampton brings a contemporary edge to "Four Day Creep," a song that has resonated with rock fans since its original release. Bonamassa's fiery guitar work complements Frampton's renowned prowess, while both lend their recognizable vocals to the track creating a version that pays homage to the original while injecting a fresh, modern vibe.

This partnership is a significant moment in rock music, uniting two generations of guitar legends. Bonamassa, known for his mastery of the blues-rock genre, and Frampton, a Grammy-winning artist with a rich history in rock music, together deliver a performance that is both respectful of Humble Pie's legacy and forward-looking in its execution. The new version of "Four Day Creep" featuring Joe Bonamassa with Peter Frampton is now available on all major streaming platforms and released on Bonamassa's own J&R Adventures label.

This new single comes on the heels of the 2024 Blues Music Award nominations, where Joe earned nods for both Blues Rock Artist and Blues Rock Album. These nominations cement the triumph of his latest studio album, Blues Deluxe Vol. 2, which debuted at #1 on the Billboard Blues Chart. Recently, Bonamassa shared his journey in the documentary Guitar Man, now available for a limited time to watch on Joe's store for free. Bonamassa continues to captivate audiences worldwide with his relentless touring and musical innovations. Fans can look forward to more electrifying performances as tickets for his 2024 tour, covering major cities in the U.S. and Europe, including a return to the iconic Royal Albert Hall, are now available.

Related Stories

Joe Bonamassa Releases 'Guitar Man' Documentary Free for the Holidays

Joe Bonamassa Shares Free Christmas Album 'Merry Christmas, Baby'

Dave Mason and Joe Bonamassa Reimagine 'Dear Mr. Fantasy'

Joe Bonamassa Premieres 'Is It Safe To Go Home' Video

News > Joe Bonamassa