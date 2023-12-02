Peter Frampton Announces 2024 North American Dates

(hennemusic) Peter Frampton has announced a new series of 2024 spring dates across North America. Scheduled to celebrate the guitarist's 60th year of touring, the run comes fresh off the heels of his nationwide headline run this year.

"I am delighted to let you know I'm planning more shows in March and April for the new 'Never EVER Say Never Tour'!," says Frampton. "I don't want to give up my passion and will play as long as I physically can. Hope to see you in 2024!"

The upcoming shows kick off what promises to be yet another landmark year for Frampton, whose 2023 spring and summer tour announcements were unexpected by fans. The musician announced a farewell tour four years ago following a diagnosis of the degenerative disease inclusion-body myositis, but with the aptly named "Never EVER Say Never Tour", Frampton is back, appearing on stages across America.

Most recently, Frampton was joined by Chris Stapleton who performed alongside him at his sold-out Ryman Auditorium show in Nashville, Tennesee last month.

This year, Frampton released "Frampton@50" on Intervention Records, a numbered limited-edition vinyl box set featuring Frampton's essential 1972-1975 studio releases "Wind Of Change", "Frampton's Camel" and "Frampton". He also received The Myositis Association's Heroes In The Fight 2023 Patient Ambassador Award in September and unveiled his historic performance at London's Royal Albert Hall as a live album via UMe.

