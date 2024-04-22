Peter Frampton Never Expected To Be Inducted Into Rock Hall

Rock legend Peter Frampton took to social media to react to the news that he will finally be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall Of Fame later this year as part of the class of 2024.

Frampton will be inducted along with fellow rock artist Foreigner and Ozzy Osbourne (as a solo artist) at the 39th Annual Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony on October 19, 2024 in Cleveland, OH.

He shared his rection via Facebook, writing, "This is something I never expected. I am overwhelmed that I will be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, especially alongside so many incredible artists who have gone before me.

"I can't thank everyone enough for voting for me. You are the best. Somebody pinch me please!!"

