Usher's Carpool Karaoke Appearance Goes Online

This week, Usher joined the host of CBS's The Late Late Show behind the wheel and cycled through some of his biggest hits like "Yeah," "Burn" and "I Don't Mind."

The duo also shared a spirited conversation about Usher's long career. And Corden and Usher stopped by the Hollywood Walk of Fame to give Usher's star a tune-up.

"I just find it odd. You work all of these years as hard as you can only to have people walk over you as a star," Usher said. 'I had no idea when I got in your car that I'd end up pushing cars or cleaning my star," he added. Watch the video here: Read more here.