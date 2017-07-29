Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Thomas Rhett Releases New Single 'Unforgettable'
07-29-2017
Thomas Rhett

(Radio.com) Following the announcement earlier this week that his new album, Life Changes, will come out September 8, Thomas Rhett revealed the follow-up single to his number one single "Cravin' You" (featuring Maren Morris).

Rhett wrote the new track, "Unforgettable," with some help from hit writers Jesse Frasure, Ashley Gorley and Shane McAnally while he was out on tour. "Unforgettable" is yet another love song about his wife Lauren. It's about letting the person you love know that you still remember all the little things that have happened since you met.

'If you listen to it hardcore enough, it might make you tear up a little bit," Rhett told The Tennessean. "Especially if you're in love with somebody." Also, the track is "Lauren approved."

As the title of the album suggests, Rhett has been going through some major Life Changes. The singer and his wife adopted their first daughter, Willa Gray, from Uganda this year, and are expecting daughter number two sometime around August 8. Listen to the new song here.

Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright Radio.com/CBS Local - Excerpted here with permission.

Thomas Rhett Music, DVDs, Books and more

Thomas Rhett T-shirts and Posters

More Thomas Rhett News

More Stories for Thomas Rhett

Thomas Rhett Music
