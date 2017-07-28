|
Deep Purple Releasing Career Spanning Anthology 'A Fire In The Sky' (Week in Review)
.
Deep Purple Releasing Career Spanning Anthology 'A Fire In The Sky' was a Top 10 story on Monday: (hennemusic) Hard rock legends Deep Purple will release a new anthology, "A Fire In The Sky", on September 8 via Rhino Records which will available in both single and three-disc sets. The package - named after a lyric in the group's signature song, "Smoke On The Water" - traces the history of the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame band from their 1968 debut, "Shades Of Deep Purple", through to 2013's "Now What?!." The 20-song single-disc version focuses mainly on the band's singles, including classics like "Smoke On The Water", "Highway Star", "Burn" and more. The three-disc package delivers 40 tracks and includes at least one tune from every one of their first 19 studio albums. The set includes producer Kevin Shirley's 2010 remix of "Dealer", and the 2012 stereo mix for an early version of "The Bird Has Flown." Both CD packages will be available in North America in September ahead of an international release later in the year. On November 3, Deep Purple will issue "A Fire In The Sky" as 3-LP set that features 27 songs, including the single-edit version of "Woman From Tokyo", the US single edit for "Burn", and the radio edit of "Bad Attitude." Check out the tracklistings - here.
