Justin Bieber Announce Stadium Tour Pop Up Stores

06-01-2017

Justin Bieber fans have several opportunities to their hands on merch from the pop star's Purpose The Stadium Tour via online sales and three special pop stores. Bieber released a selection the merch on a newly launched ecommerce site purposetourmerch.com on Wednesday (May 31st). Fans in various cities across Europe will have access to the full line of merchandise at pop stores this Friday (June 2nd) and Saturday (June 3rd) at Storm Copenhagen, Storm Aarhus + ANSH46 Rotterdam. Pop up stores details:

ANSH46

van Oldenbarneveltstraat 99

3012 GS Rotterdam

The Netherlands

Hours:

Friday: 12-20

Saturday-Sunday: 12-18



Storm Aarhus

Sankt Clemens Straede 9

8000 Aarhus

Denmark

Hours:

Friday-Sunday:10-19

Monday: 10-15



Storm Copenhagen

Store Regnegade 1

1110 Copenhagen

Denmark

Hours:

Friday: 10-19

Saturday:10-19