Lorde Releases New Song 'Perfect Places'

"Every night, I live and die," Lorde sings. "Feel the party to my bones, watch the wasters blow the speakers, spill my guts beneath the outdoor light, it's just another graceless night."

The song follows her previously released songs "Liability" and "Green Light." She also recently debuted "Homemade Dynamite" and "Sober" during her Coachella appearance. Listen to the new track here.