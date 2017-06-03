Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Eminem Reveals Unusual 'The Eminem Show' Inspiration
06-03-2017
.
Eminem

(Radio.com) Eminem has been teasing plans for the 15th anniversary of his 2002 album The Eminem Show. This week, the music star posted a photo to Instagram detailing how the project was inspired by actor Jim Carrey.

The photo shows proofs of the album artwork with a handwritten note that reads: "The concert for The Eminem Show was inspired by The Truman Show because my life felt like it was becoming a circus around that time and I felt like I was always being watched."

He then added, "Basically, Jim Carrey wrote my album." Check out the rapper's photo and his full post and as well as the the trailer from The Truman Show here.

Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright Radio.com/CBS Local - Excerpted here with permission.

advertisement

Eminem Music, DVDs, Books and more

Eminem T-shirts and Posters

More Eminem News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


Eminem Reveals Unusual 'The Eminem Show' Inspiration

Time Running Out To Get 'The Eminem Show' Anniversary Edition

Eminem's Copyright Lawsuit Court Case Concludes

Eminem Suing Political Party Over 'Lose Yourself'

Eminem Announced As Reading and Leeds Festivals Headliner

Eminem Put Kendrick Lamar To Ghostwriter Test

Eminem Mashed Up With Children's TV show Arthur

Suge Knight Allegedly Once Went After Eminem 2016 In Review

Eminem Releases Remastered 'Infinite' and Short Film

KISS, Eminem, Linkin Park Team Up for NFL Team T-shirt Line


More Stories for Eminem

Eminem Music
advertisement

News Reports
Day in Rock:
Chris Cornell Toxicology Report Details Revealed- Dave Matthews Rocks Tribute To Gregg Allman- Alter Bridge Release Preview For New Live and Rarities Album- more

Eagles Recruit Big Star To Play With Them At Music Festivals- Foo Fighters Surprise Fans With New Song and Video 'Run'- Chris Cornell's Widow Wants Answers About His Death- more

Dead Bodies Found In John Lennon's Old Home- Linkin Park Admit Fans Surprised They Went Soft With 'Heavy'- Bob Seger Sparks Retirement Speculation With New Video- more

Page Too:
Oasis Reunion Rumored For Manchester Benefit Concert- Brandy Hospitalized After Losing Consciousness During Flight- Radiohead Singer Thom Yorke Harassed By Ghosts- more

Olivia Newton-John's Breast Cancer Has Returned- Black Eyed Peas Reuniting At Manchester Benefit Concert- Lorde Releases New Song 'Perfect Places'- Meek Mill- more

Taylor Swift Slander Claim Dismissed But Trial Will Proceed- Rita Ora Streams New Ed Sheeran Collaboration 'Your Song'- Rich Homie Quan Facing Up To 30 Years In Prison- more

advertisement
Rock News Stories
Chris Cornell Toxicology Report Details Revealed

Dave Matthews Rocks Tribute To Gregg Allman

Alter Bridge Release Preview For New Live and Rarities Album

Jerry Garcia's 'Wolf' Guitar Fetches Huge Amount At Auction

The Agonist Announce Historic Headline Tour

CH3 Giving Away Song From First New Album In 15 Years

Blind Guardian Release 'Mirror Mirror' Live Track Video

Vanish Streaming New Song From Forthcoming EP

Eagles Recruit Big Star To Play With Them At Music Festivals

Foo Fighters Surprise Fans With New Song and Video 'Run'

Chris Cornell's Widow Wants Answers About His Death

Eagles Of Death Metal Stars Pens Letter To Concert Bombing Survivors

Deep Purple Release 'Johnny's Band' Music Video

Bob Seger Announces Runaway Train Tour

All Time Low Streaming New Song 'Good Times'

Alter Bridge Announce Triple Disc Live And Rarities Album

• more

Page Too News Stories
Oasis Reunion Rumored For Manchester Benefit Concert

Brandy Hospitalized After Losing Consciousness During Flight

Radiohead Singer Thom Yorke Harassed By Ghosts

Katy Perry Reveals New Details For 'Witness' Album

Drake And Ludacris End Long Running Feud

Ariana Grande's Mother Shares Message For Concert Bombing Survivors

Ed Sheeran Compares Camila Cabello Track To Beyonce's 'Crazy In Love'

Lorde Invites Cashier From Food Store To Governors Ball

Harry Styles Calls Young Concert Bombing Victim

Imagine Dragons Fuel 'Murder On The Orient Express' Trailer

Rihanna Posts Tribute to Fan Who Passed Away

Mariah Carey Addresses Nick Cannon Rumors

Jay Z Joined Courtside At Game 1 of NBA Finals By Rihanna

Garth Brooks Takes The Flex 4 Forces Challenge

Kanye West's Dark Twisted Fantasy Original Title Revealed

Liam Gallagher Gives Back With His Very First Solo Concert

• more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Little Steven - Soulfire

BJ Wilbanks - Self-Titled

TBT - Black Sabbath Rock Lollapalooza 2012

Wild Iris - Wild Iris

Quick Flicks: Bang! The Bert Berns Story

Remembering Chris Cornell

Hot In The City: Lane Change - Rise

Carly Van Skaik - Carly Van Shaik EP

On The Record: The Bill Evans Trio - On a Monday Evening

Through Fire - Breathe

TBT: Iron Maiden - A Matter Of Life And Death

Passport: Orchestra Baobab- Amine & Hamza- Las Cafeteras

Sami Wolf - See You On the Moon

Passport: Tamkrest - Ian Faquini and Paula Santoro- More

My Silent Bravery - Face to Face

• more



Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2017 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.