Chris Cornell's Friends Recall His Last Days

System of a Down singer Serj Tankian saw Cornell at Elton John's 70th birthday on March 25. They had a 'long chat" during which Tankian says he asked Cornell if touring was beginning to feel old hat.

"For myself, it's fun but nothing new under the sun," Tankian said. '[Cornell] was just the opposite: 'I'm really excited. I'm doing this tour with Soundgarden. I've got these other ideas.' He had plans, man," Tankian told Rolling Stone.

Producer Brendan O'Brien mixed legendary Soundgarden material, including their 1994 breakthrough Superunknown, and produced Cornell's final solo album Higher Truth in 2015. He saw the frontman on The Tonight Show, where they performed 'The Promise" from the film of the same name.

"He didn't seem any different to me," O'Brien said. "I felt like we had a good time there. He was in good spirits. The next day I sent an e-mail: 'You sang great. Sorry about being so loud.' And he was, 'All great. Love you. No worries.' " Read more here.