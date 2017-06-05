Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

225-Member Choir Sing Tribute To Chris Cornell
06-05-2017
.
Chris Cornell

(Radio.com) A Toronto choir has paid tribute to the late Chris Cornell by performing Soundgarden's signature song 'Black Hole Sun." The 225-member ensemble uploaded their moving rendition of the song to social media with the message, "RIP Chris Cornell. No one sang like you, or ever will."

The rocker was be laid to rest on May 26 in Los Angeles in a private ceremony. The singer was found dead in a Detroit hotel room on May 17 following a Soundgarden concert.

A medical examiner declared the cause of death suicide by hanging. Cornell's wife, Vicky, believes that the anxiety drug Ativan may have contributed to Cornell's decision to take his life. Read more here.

Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright Radio.com/CBS Local - Excerpted here with permission.

advertisement

Chris Cornell Music, DVDs, Books and more

Chris Cornell T-shirts and Posters

More Chris Cornell News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


225-Member Choir Sing Tribute To Chris Cornell

Chris Cornell's Friends Recall His Last Days

Chris Cornell Toxicology Report Details Revealed

Chris Cornell's Widow Wants Answers About His Death

Pearl Jam Star Declares Chris Cornell The Greatest Seattle Songwriter

Chris Cornell's Brother Shares Online Tribute To Soundgarden Singer

Eddie Vedder Pays Indirect Tribute To Chris Cornell

Guns N' Roses Play Special Tribute To Chris Cornell

Chris Cornell Laid To Rest At Hollywood Forever Cemetery

Red Hot Chili Peppers Star Covers Chris Cornell's 'Seasons'


More Stories for Chris Cornell

Chris Cornell Music
advertisement

News Reports
Day in Rock:
Gregg Allman Laid To Rest In Macon, GA- Aerosmith Have Changed Their Minds About Retiring- Video From Iron Maiden Tour Kick Off Goes Online- Eighteen Visions Return- more

Metallica Release 360 Video For Classic Song- Jack White and Elton John Release 'Two Fingers of Whiskey' Video- Radiohead Stream Previously Unreleased 1996 Track 'I Promise'- more

Chris Cornell Toxicology Report Details Revealed- Dave Matthews Rocks Tribute To Gregg Allman- Alter Bridge Release Preview For New Live and Rarities Albums- more

Page Too:
Stream Of Ariana Grande's Manchester Benefit Concert Goes Online- Will.i.am Addresses Fergie Black Eyed Peas Split Rumors- Brandy Recovering Following Hospital Visit- more

Drake Scores Victory In Copyright Infringement Case- Noel Gallagher Slams Harry Styles' New Song-Yo Gotti And Mike WiLL Made-It Suprise Release New Mixtape- more

Oasis Reunion Rumored For Manchester Benefit Concert- Brandy Hospitalized After Losing Consciousness During Flight- Radiohead Singer Thom Yorke Harassed By Ghosts- more

advertisement
Rock News Stories
Gregg Allman Laid To Rest In Macon, GA

Aerosmith Have Changed Their Minds About Retiring

Video From Iron Maiden Tour Kick Off Goes Online

225-Member Choir Sing Tribute To Chris Cornell

Eighteen Visions Return With New Album and First Show In 10 Years

Scott Stapp Leads Make America Rock Again Tour Lineup

Iggy Pop and Josh Homme Film 'American Valhalla' Hitting Theaters

The Winery Dogs Announce New 'Dog Years' Package

The Magpie Salute Release 'Omission' Video

Quiet Riot Set Release For New Album Featuring James Durbin

Lane Change Release Music Video For 'Floodwater'

Arthur Alexander's Acclaimed 1972 Album Expanded For Reissue

Fall Of Man Release 'Lullaby' Video

Fairport Convention's Judy Dyble and Andy Lewis Stream New Song

Exist Release 'Fault's Peaks' Music Video

Singled Out: Death In Motion's Dias de Los Meurtos

• more

Page Too News Stories
Stream Of Ariana Grande's Manchester Benefit Concert Goes Online

Will.i.am Addresses Fergie Black Eyed Peas Split Rumors

Brandy Recovering Following Hospital Visit

Ice Cube Streaming Brand New Track 'Only One Me'

Snoop Dogg Wants One Direction To Reunite

Big Boi Releases 'Kill Jill' Video Featuring Killer Mike and Jeezy

Chris Stapleton Reveals Injury Behind Postponed Concerts

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton Seen Entering Recording Studio Together

Katy Perry Adds New Dates To Her 'Witness' Tour

Future Releases 'Coming Out Strong' Video Featuring The Weeknd

Ariana Grande's 'One Love Manchester' Benefit Concert To Stream Live

Drake Scores Victory In Copyright Infringement Case

Noel Gallagher Slams Harry Styles' New Song

Yo Gotti And Mike WiLL Made-It Surprise Release 'Gotti Made-It'

Bleachers Announces New Fall Tour Leg

Major Lazer Streams Track With Camila Cabello, Travis Scott and Quavo

• more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Edge of Free's Self-Titled Debut

Little Steven - Soulfire

BJ Wilbanks - Self-Titled

TBT - Black Sabbath Rock Lollapalooza 2012

Wild Iris - Wild Iris

Quick Flicks: Bang! The Bert Berns Story

Remembering Chris Cornell

Hot In The City: Lane Change - Rise

Carly Van Skaik - Carly Van Shaik EP

On The Record: The Bill Evans Trio - On a Monday Evening

Through Fire - Breathe

TBT: Iron Maiden - A Matter Of Life And Death

Passport: Orchestra Baobab- Amine & Hamza- Las Cafeteras

Sami Wolf - See You On the Moon

Passport: Tamkrest - Ian Faquini and Paula Santoro- More

• more



Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2017 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.