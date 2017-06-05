Arthur Alexander's Acclaimed 1972 Album Expanded For Reissue 06-05-2017

. (Conqueroo) The 1972 self-titled album from the highly influential Arthur Alexander has been expanded for a new deluxe reissue that is set to be released on July 28th. The new package will include the original studio album, along with six bonus tracks, include two that have previously been unreleased. We were sent the following details: When the Beatles, the Rolling Stones, Humble Pie, Dusty Springfield, George Jones & Johnny Paycheck, Bob Dylan, the Bee Gees and countless other artists cover your songs, you must be on to something. Arthur Alexander was a songwriter and song stylist whose first records in the early 1960s - such as "Anna (Go to Him)" and "You Better Move On" - were some of the earliest hits recorded at Rick Hall's Fame Studios and to feature the famed Muscle Shoals Rhythm Section. After a short break at the end of the decade, Alexander released the second of only three albums that he made in his lifetime - a self-titled "comeback" album in 1972. With new liner notes by Barry Hansen (better known to most as Dr. Demento), the package also features the piece he wrote for the album's original issue. Arthur Alexander's 12 tracks were produced by Muscle Shoals bassist Tommy Gogbill, and include a version of "Burning Love" - covered by Elvis Presley shortly after the album's release. Alexander's two Warner Bros. follow-up singles are also here, as well as a pair of tracks from the original sessions, unearthed and unheard until now. As Hansen wrote in the original notes, "Arthur is especially proud of the variety and versatility of his work on this album. All of it is strong medicine, and should be a fine antidote for a lot of bad scenes." He adds in the current notes, "[The Omnivore volume] honors the soulful wonderment that Arthur brought forth from his difficult time on earth."

Arthur Alexander, inducted into the Alabama Music Hall of Fame, is a music legend. Arthur Alexander is a legendary recording. Tracklisting:

1. I'm Comin' Home

2. It Hurts To Want It So Bad

3. Go On Home Girl

4. In The Middle Of It All

5. Burning Love

6. Rainbow Road

7. Love's Where Life Begins

8. Down The Back Roads

9. Call Me Honey

10. Come Along With Me

11. Call Me In Tahiti

12. Thank God He Came



Bonus Tracks:

13. Mr. John

14. You Got Me Knockin'

15. Lover Please

16. They'll Do It Every Time

17. I Don't Want Nobody

18. Simple Song Of Love Tracks 17 & 18 previously unissued Conqueroo submitted this story.

