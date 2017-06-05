Future Releases 'Coming Out Strong' Video Featuring The Weeknd

HNDRXX, which also features a guest spot from Rihanna, was released on February 24, one week after Future's self-titled fifth album came out. The two albums topped the Billboard album charts, marking the first time an artist has hit the top spot for two consecutive weeks with different albums.

In the ominous clip for "Coming Out Strong," the two chartbusters are milling around a dark subway station and there are rapid edits of a paper blowing across the floor and a mysterious girl's face. For now, the video is exclusive to iTunes, but a 30-second preview is available here.