Gregg Allman Laid To Rest In Macon, GA

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports the funeral at Snow's Memorial Chapel was attended by about 100 family and friends - as per the singer's wishes - with eulogies delivered by Allman children Devon, Delilah Island and Layla Brooklyn, as well as Duane Allman's daughter Galadrielle, Allman's manager Michael Lehman and his lifelong friend Hewell "Chank" Middleton Jr.

Among those in attendance were Gregg's former wife, Cher, President Jimmy Carter, Peter Frampton, and many of Allman's bandmates including Jaimoe, Dickey Betts and Derek Trucks.

Thousands of fans lined the funeral procession route to Rose Hill Cemetery, where Allman was laid to rest near his brother Duane and fellow bandmate Berry Oakley, who both died in separate motorcycle accidents in Macon just three blocks and a year apart from each other in the early 1970s.

Gregg passed away at his home in Savannah, GA after a lengthy illness, the final chapter in a series of personal battles over the past decade.