|
Guns N' Roses Hit Metallica, Journey, Pink Floyd Milestone
.
(Gibson) Guns N' Roses are now in an elite club of music artists who have had an album surpass 400 weeks on the Billboard 200 chart, after their "Greatest Hits" album passed the milestone. Gibson has the following details: The compilation originally debuted on the Billboard 200 chart back in April of 2004. At first, the album lived for 138 consecutive weeks on the tally. Then, the set went back on the chart in December of 2009, following a decision by Billboard to let back-catalog albums appear on the Top 200 chart. Since then, the album has appeared on the chart different weeks. With that showing, Guns N' Roses have one of just seven albums that have enjoyed that long a reign on the list. The other records are Pink Floyd's Dark Side of the Moon with 927 weeks, Johnny Mathis' Johnny's Greatest Hits at 490, the original cast recording of My Fair Lady at 480 weeks, Bob Marley & The Wailers' Legend compilation at 471 weeks, Journey's Greatest Hits with 462 and Metallica's self-titled album ("The Black Album") at 432. Read more here.
Gibson.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright Gibson.com - Excerpted here with permission.
