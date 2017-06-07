U2 Add New Dates To The Joshua Tree Anniversary Tour

Currently playing North American stadiums and set to hit Europe next month, U2 have added seven US shows to the run starting September 3 in Detroit, MI and wrapping up in San Diego, CA on September 22.

The dates include stops in Buffalo, Minneapolis, Indianapolis, Kansas City and St. Louis in between. In October the tour will head to Mexico City followed by concerts in Bogota, Buenos Aires, Santiago and Sao Paulo. Read more here.