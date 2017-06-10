Fatal Oakland 'Ghost Ship' Fire Leads To Involuntary Manslaughter Charges

Alameda County District Attorney Nancy O'Malley said Almena and Harris "knowingly created a fire trap with inadequate means of escape. They then filled that area with human beings and are now facing the consequences of their action." Both face up to 39 years in prison if convicted on all charges, reports CNN.

The warehouse--which county officials say had not been inspected in 30 years--has been described as a dilapidated structure filled with tapestries, furniture and flammable artworks. According to court documents, Harris lived in the warehouse and served as 'creative director," collecting rent from tenants and liaising with Almena. Read more here.