|
Red Hot Chili Peppers' Anthony Keidis Remembers Chris Cornell
.
(Radio.com) Red Hot Chili Peppers' frontman Anthony Keidis discussed his relationship with and sadness over the passing of Chris Cornell in a new interview. "He is of our generation, so he's someone I've been conscience of I guess since the mid 80's," Keidis the told SONiC. "You never expect a contemporary who is alive and well and still playing to suddenly check out like that. I can't say I took him for granted, but it was kind of shocking." Anthony said that is "crushing to know that he was in a painful place in his mind to the point where he could want to take his own life. And I don't judge him for that because I don't know that kind of pain. Obviously, it has to be overwhelming in order to want to leave. Bless his family, he left the world a better place." Read more here.
"He is of our generation, so he's someone I've been conscience of I guess since the mid 80's," Keidis the told SONiC. "You never expect a contemporary who is alive and well and still playing to suddenly check out like that. I can't say I took him for granted, but it was kind of shocking."
Anthony said that is "crushing to know that he was in a painful place in his mind to the point where he could want to take his own life. And I don't judge him for that because I don't know that kind of pain. Obviously, it has to be overwhelming in order to want to leave. Bless his family, he left the world a better place." Read more here.
Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
• Alice Cooper Streaming New Song 'Paranoiac Personality'
• The Killers Preview New Song As Release Rumor Surfaces
• Red Hot Chili Peppers' Anthony Keidis Remembers Chris Cornell
• Lindsey Buckingham and Christine McVie Rock Tonight Show
• Paramore's Hayley Williams Shares Thoughts On 'After Laughter'
• Royal Blood's Late Night TV Performance Goes Online
• Radiohead's Thom Yorke Was Terrified Making Film Score
• Phil Collins Hospitalized For Head Injury
• Lou Gramm Confirms Foreigner Reunion Plans
• Led Zeppelin Seek Legal Fees Over 'Stairway' Verdict Appeal
• Ghost's Papa Emeritus Responds To Former Members' Lawsuit
• Mutemath Streaming New Song 'Hit Parade'
• Bullet For My Valentine Release 'Don't Need You' Live Video
• Joseph Arthur Announces Redemption's Son Anniversary Tour
• Enter Shikari Release Animated 'Supercharge' Video
• David Guetta and Justin Bieber Release '2U' Video
• Lorde Streams New Song 'Sober' From 'Melodrama' Album
• Gorillaz Release Trippy 'Sleeping Powder' Video
• Vic Mensa Releases New 4-Track Capsule 'The Manuscript'
• Bryson Tiller Helps Restore Hometown Basketball Courts
• Jerry Seinfeld Refuses to Hug Kesha
• Old Dominion Announce New Album 'Happy Endings'
• Fatal Oakland 'Ghost Ship' Fire Leads To Involuntary Manslaughter Charges
• Kendrick Lamar Faced Backlash For Sister's Graduation Gift
• Coldplay's Chris Martin's Shares His Current Playlist
• Selena Gomez Loves Video Of 4-Year-Old Singing 'Bad Liar'
• Brad Paisley Does Surprise High School Graduation Performance
• Rihanna Releases Clip From Malawi Humanitarian Trip
• Chance the Rapper and New Edition to Receive BET Awards Honors
• Pharrell Sings 'Happy' To 8-Year-Old Leukemia Patient
• On The Record: Five Alarm Funk - Sweat
• Remembering Gregg Allman - TBT 2007 Live Review
• Edge of Free's Self-Titled Debut
• TBT - Black Sabbath Rock Lollapalooza 2012
• Quick Flicks: Bang! The Bert Berns Story
• Hot In The City: Lane Change - Rise
• Carly Van Skaik - Carly Van Shaik EP
• On The Record: The Bill Evans Trio - On a Monday Evening
Contact Us - Privacy - Why we are antiMusic
Copyright© 1998 - 2017 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.
Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site.
Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.