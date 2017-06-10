Red Hot Chili Peppers' Anthony Keidis Remembers Chris Cornell

"He is of our generation, so he's someone I've been conscience of I guess since the mid 80's," Keidis the told SONiC. "You never expect a contemporary who is alive and well and still playing to suddenly check out like that. I can't say I took him for granted, but it was kind of shocking."

Anthony said that is "crushing to know that he was in a painful place in his mind to the point where he could want to take his own life. And I don't judge him for that because I don't know that kind of pain. Obviously, it has to be overwhelming in order to want to leave. Bless his family, he left the world a better place."