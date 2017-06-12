Jane's Addiction Release Concert Film Trailer

The follow-up to their 1988 studio debut, "Nothing's Shocking", "Ritual de lo Habitual" saw Jane's Addiction embrace their psychedelic and progressive sides with tracks like "Three Days" and "Then She Did…" while singles like "Stop!" and "Been Caught Stealing" helped propel to the album to triple-platinum status in the US.

"25 years - what a beautiful milestone for both Ritual De Lo Habitual and Lollapalooza," says event cofounder and vocalist Perry Farrell. "As both were great achievements in our lives that also helped change the course of music history, we really sought to come up with a special show for this tour so that the fans could celebrate it with us."

Directed by Mark Ritchie (Kanye West, Madonna) and filmed in 4K resolution using twenty cameras, "Ritual De Lo Habitual - Alive At Twenty-Five" will be available on Blu-ray, DVD, CD and vinyl. Watch the trailer here.