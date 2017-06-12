Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Jane's Addiction Release Concert Film Trailer
06-12-2017
.
Jane's Addiction

(hennemusic) Jane's Addiction are sharing a video preview of their forthcoming live release, "Ritual De Lo Habitual - Alive At Twenty-Five." Due August 4, the project captures the Los Angeles band performing their breakthrough 1990 album in its entirety alongside their biggest hits on the 2016 Silver Spoon Anniversary Tour at the now-demolished Irvine Meadows Amphitheatre in Irvine, CA - the birthplace of Lollapolooza twenty-five years earlier. Preorders are available here.

The follow-up to their 1988 studio debut, "Nothing's Shocking", "Ritual de lo Habitual" saw Jane's Addiction embrace their psychedelic and progressive sides with tracks like "Three Days" and "Then She Did…" while singles like "Stop!" and "Been Caught Stealing" helped propel to the album to triple-platinum status in the US.

"25 years - what a beautiful milestone for both Ritual De Lo Habitual and Lollapalooza," says event cofounder and vocalist Perry Farrell. "As both were great achievements in our lives that also helped change the course of music history, we really sought to come up with a special show for this tour so that the fans could celebrate it with us."

Directed by Mark Ritchie (Kanye West, Madonna) and filmed in 4K resolution using twenty cameras, "Ritual De Lo Habitual - Alive At Twenty-Five" will be available on Blu-ray, DVD, CD and vinyl. Watch the trailer here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

More Jane's Addiction News

