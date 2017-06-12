Piece Of Led Zeppelin History Being Sold Online

Auto broker Midwest Performance are handling the sale through eBay's U.K. site. "Being Zeppelin fans ourselves we are very excited to assist in the sale of this iconic Hot Rod," the company writes, in the listing. "Owned by the late John Bonham of Led Zeppelin and featured in the movie 'The Song Remains the Same,' this is a very collectable piece of Rock history.

"A C-Cab Ford Model T-Based Andy's Instant T Hot Rod, built in the early 1970s by Andy Brizio in San Francisco, California and later shipped to the UK by the late John Bonham. The car is currently in the West Midlands UK. Serious enquiries only please." Read more here.