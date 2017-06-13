Tom DeLonge Reveals Stars For His 'Strange Times' Film

Alternative Press reports Jack Samson of Zodiac will play the role of Charlie Wilkens, while Lizze Broadway of Bones and Chicago PD will assume the part of Alli.

"There were more than 3000 casting submissions for the film, but Jack and Lizze immediately stood out," says DeLonge. "They're incredibly talented actors who each bring a unique energy and perspective to the film. We were blown away watching them bring Charlie and Alli to life." Read more here.