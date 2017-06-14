|
Diplo Laughs Off Katy Perry's Sex Ranking
.
(Radio.com) Katy Perry sat down with the Late Late Show host James Corden this Sunday as part of her massive live stream to participate in his "Spill Your Guts" game. Much like truth or dare, the two had to choose to answer personal questions or eat disgusting food. During the game, Corden asked her to rank three of her exes (John Mayer, Diplo and Orlando Bloom) from best to worst in the bedroom. At first, Perry refused to answer, but eventually ranked Mayer in first, followed Bloom and then Diplo in last place. Wanting to have the last word on the matter, Diplo took to social media to joke about the ranking, posting an intense image of himself over a crowd with the caption, "I won the bronze metal in sex Olympics." See the humorous post here.
During the game, Corden asked her to rank three of her exes (John Mayer, Diplo and Orlando Bloom) from best to worst in the bedroom. At first, Perry refused to answer, but eventually ranked Mayer in first, followed Bloom and then Diplo in last place.
Wanting to have the last word on the matter, Diplo took to social media to joke about the ranking, posting an intense image of himself over a crowd with the caption, "I won the bronze metal in sex Olympics." See the humorous post here.
Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
• Metallica's Lars Ulrich Knighted By Demark
• Slipknot's Next Album Timing Revealed By Corey Taylor
• Five Finger Death Punch Address Latest Concert Disaster
• Queens of the Stone Age Go Old School To Tease New Album
• Fleetwood Mac Stars Rock Classic With Kids Instruments
• Queen And Adam Lambert Heading Down Under For Tour
• Linkin Park's Invisible TV Performance Goes Online
• Van Morrison Added To Willie Nelson's Outlaw Music Festival Show
• Marty Friedman Announces North American Tour
• The Black Dahlia Murder Plan Special Summer Slaughter Tour Set
• Avett Brothers and Jack Johnson Lead Farm Aid 2017 Lineup
• Gary Clark Jr. Guests On Sheryl Crow's 'Halfway There'
• Ozzfest Announcement Teased By Ozzy Osbourne
• Guns N' Roses Reunion Leads To Career First For Band
• Paul McCartney Once Punched Eddie Vedder In The Face
• Ed Sheeran Unplugs For Britney Spears Cover
• Fan Throws Bottle At Justin Bieber Over Rejected Song Request
• Jack White and Nas Team For 'One Mic' Collaboration
• Rick Ross Releases Video For Birdman Diss Track
• The Weeknd Announces Fall Tour With Gucci Mane
• Rihanna Celebrates Golden State Warriors Victory With New Video
• Kodak Black Seeks Legal Permission To Record with Ex-Cons
• Backstreet Boys Extend Larger Than Life Residency Into 2018
• Scotty McCreery Releases 'Five More Minutes' Video
• A$AP Ferg Releases Two New Tracks 'Nia Long' And 'Aw Yea'
• Big Boi Streams New Track 'Chocolate' Featuring Trozc
• Singled Out: Karl Phillips And The Rejects
• Geri Halliwell Releasing George Michael Tribute Song
• Kendrick Lamar And Rihanna 'Loyalty' Footage Leaks
• Remy Ma Reignites Nicki Minaj Feud With Help Of Her Friends
• Root 66: Jeffrey Halford and the Healers - Lo-fi Dreams
• On The Record: Five Alarm Funk - Sweat
• Remembering Gregg Allman - TBT 2007 Live Review
• Edge of Free's Self-Titled Debut
• TBT - Black Sabbath Rock Lollapalooza 2012
• Quick Flicks: Bang! The Bert Berns Story
• Hot In The City: Lane Change - Rise
• Carly Van Skaik - Carly Van Shaik EP
Contact Us - Privacy - Why we are antiMusic
Copyright© 1998 - 2017 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.
Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site.
Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.