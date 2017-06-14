Diplo Laughs Off Katy Perry's Sex Ranking

During the game, Corden asked her to rank three of her exes (John Mayer, Diplo and Orlando Bloom) from best to worst in the bedroom. At first, Perry refused to answer, but eventually ranked Mayer in first, followed Bloom and then Diplo in last place.

Wanting to have the last word on the matter, Diplo took to social media to joke about the ranking, posting an intense image of himself over a crowd with the caption, "I won the bronze metal in sex Olympics." See the humorous post here.