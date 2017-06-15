Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Charley Pride Leads Lineup For Nashville NAMM Show
06-15-2017
.
Charley Pride

The NAMM Show is going Nashville this summer and country music legend Charley Pride leads the lineup of special performances that will be part of the event.

The 2017 Summer NAMM Show will be taking place at Nashville's Music City Center on July 13th through 15th and Pride will be making a special performance on Saturday, July 15 at 1:00 p.m. on the NAMM Reverb Stage on the Terrace as part of the show's Music Industry Day.

Music Industry Day is open to the public and welcomes music professionals, students, academics and others involved in the creation and production of music to The Summer NAMM Show.

Other notable events during The Summer NAMM Show include the previously announced American Eagle Awards, happening Thursday, July 13 at 6:00 p.m. in the Grand Ballroom of Music City Center. Presented by the National Music Council with support from The NAMM Foundation, the evening event will honor songstress Crystal Gayle, singer, songwriter and poet Patti Smith, and comic, actor, writer, musician and creators' rights activist Harry Shearer. The highly prestigious awards are presented each year in recognition of long-term contributions to American musical culture and heritage, the importance of music education for all children, and the need to protect creators' rights both locally and internationally. The awards show is open to all NAMM attendees, with a limited number of VIP tickets available for sale by visiting www.musiccouncil.org

Thursday, July 13:
11:00 a.m. Bryce Hitchcock
12:00 p.m. The Saturns
1:00 p.m. Shelby Lee Lowe
2:00 p.m. The Middle Ground
3:00 p.m. Jon Hammond Funk Unit
4:00 p.m. World's Fastest Drummer Heats

Friday, July 14:
11:00 p.m. The Brook & The Bluff
12:00 p.m. Strung Like a Horse
1:00 p.m. Derek Norsworthy
2:00 p.m. Rose Cora Perry & The Truth Untold
3:00 p.m. Izabel Crane
4:00 p.m. World's Fastest Drummer Heats

Saturday, July 15 (Music Industry Day):
10:00 p.m. World's Fastest Drummer Heats
11:30 p.m. School of Rock Nashville
1:00 p.m. Charley Pride
3:30 p.m. World's Fastest Drummer Finals

Charley Pride Music
Charley Pride Leads Lineup For Nashville NAMM Show

