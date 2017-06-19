Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Lorde Announces North American Tour
06-19-2017
.
Lorde

(Radio.com) Lorde simultaneously released her highly anticipated second studio album, Melodrama, she announced her 2018 North American tour dates this past Friday (June 16th).

The tour kicks off March 2018 in Milwaukee and concludes April 15 in Nashville. The singer previously announced her European, Australia and New Zealand tour dates, with support from Khalid. She has yet to release info about her supporting acts for the 2018 North American tour.

Tickets go on sale June 23 at 10:00 a.m. local time. Fans can also sign up for Lorde's email list to receive first access to pre-sale tickets and additional tour information. See the dates here.

Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright Radio.com/CBS Local - Excerpted here with permission.

advertisement

Lorde Music, DVDs, Books and more

Lorde T-shirts and Posters

More Lorde News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


Lorde Announces North American Tour

Lorde Reveals Writer In The Dark's Painful Inspiration

Lorde Performs New Song On 'Tonight Show'

Lorde Not A Fan Of Being Famous

Lorde Streams New Song 'Sober' From 'Melodrama' Album

Lorde Invites Cashier From Food Store To Governors Ball

Lorde Releases New Song 'Perfect Places'

Lorde Releases Behind The Scenes Videos For New Album

Lorde Reveals 'Melodrama' Album Song Details

Lorde Recalls Weird First Meeting With Jack Antonoff


More Stories for Lorde

Lorde Music
advertisement

News Reports
Day in Rock:
Iron Maiden vs. Michael Jackson Near 666,000 Streams- Bowie, Led Zeppelin, Hendrix, Beatles Landmarks Recognized- Five Finger Death Punch Playing Free Show- Imagine Dragons- more

Journey Would Love Steve Perry Reunion But Do Not Need It- Fleetwood Mac Planning To Embark On World Tour- Stone Sour Release Performance Video For New Song 'Mercy'- more

Original Alice Cooper Band Reuniting For Tour- Five Finger Death Punch Replace Ivan Moody For Rest Of Tour- Queens Of The Stone Age Announce New Album 'Villains'- more

Page Too:
Beyonce's Father Confirms She Gave Birth To Twins- DJ Khaled, Rihanna, Release 'Wild Thoughts' Video- Calvin Harris Streams 'Feels' Featuring Katy Perry, Pharrell, Big Sean- more

Prince's Previously Unheard 'Father's Song' Streaming Online- Coldplay Release New Song- Keith Richards' Longtime Girlfriend Anita Pallenberg Dead At 73- more

Katy Perry Wrote A Song About Suicide- Demi Lovato Guests On Jax Jones' New Single 'Instruction'- Lil Wayne Continues Feud With Birdman- Lorde Performs New Song On TV- more

advertisement
Rock News Stories
Iron Maiden vs. Michael Jackson Near 666,000 Streams

Bowie, Led Zeppelin, Hendrix, Beatles Landmarks Recognized

Five Finger Death Punch Playing Free Show For Tilburg Fans

Imagine Dragons Stream New Song and Announce TV Appearances

Arcade Fire Release 'Creature Comfort' Video

YOB Return To Performing Following Emergency Surgery

Bob Seger Adds Classic Albums to Streaming Services

Cradle Of Filth Announce New Album and Tour

Thy Art Is Murder Release 'Slaves Beyond Death' Video

Metallica Release 'Sad But True' Live Video

Bruce Springsteen Reportedly Going Broadway

Paramore Surprise Fans With Fleetwood Mac Cover

A Look Back At Paul McCartney's Guitar Love As He Turns 75

Gene Simmons Trying To Trademark 'Devil Horns' Hand Gesture

Terror Empire Streaming New Song 'Times Of War'

Singled Out: Held Hostage's Show Me The Way Back Home

• more

Page Too News Stories
Beyonce's Father Confirms She Gave Birth To Twins

DJ Khaled, Rihanna, Bryson Tiller Release 'Wild Thoughts' Video

Calvin Harris Streams 'Feels' Featuring Katy Perry, Pharrell, Big Sean

Lorde Announces North American Tour

Charlie Daniels Celebrating July 4th With Johnny Cash Cover

Bruno Mars Celebrates End Of European Tour With Video

Pharrell's 'There's Something Special' Video Guest Stars Minion

Post Malone Releases 'Congratulations' Remix with Quavo and Future

Justin Bieber Strives To Be 'Better at 70'

Macklemore Trying To Balance Career With Fatherhood

Prince's Previously Unheard 'Father's Song' Streaming Online

Coldplay Release New Song 'All I Can Think About Is You'

Keith Richards' Longtime Girlfriend Anita Pallenberg Dead At 73

Lorde Reveals Writer In The Dark's Painful Inspiration

Tim McGraw And Midland Cover Alabama's 'Dixieland Delight'

Manchester Orchestra Announce U.S. Fall Tour

• more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Root 66: Evan Michaels - Ain't No Stopping This

TBT: Van Halen

Root 66: Jeffrey Halford and the Healers - Lo-fi Dreams

MesAlfie - Hey, Super

On The Record: Five Alarm Funk - Sweat

Remembering Gregg Allman - TBT 2007 Live Review

MorleyView Kelley Ryan

Saint Motel - Arrival

Edge of Free's Self-Titled Debut

Little Steven - Soulfire

BJ Wilbanks - Self-Titled

TBT - Black Sabbath Rock Lollapalooza 2012

Wild Iris - Wild Iris

Quick Flicks: Bang! The Bert Berns Story

Remembering Chris Cornell

• more



Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2017 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.