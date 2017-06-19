Lorde Announces North American Tour

The tour kicks off March 2018 in Milwaukee and concludes April 15 in Nashville. The singer previously announced her European, Australia and New Zealand tour dates, with support from Khalid. She has yet to release info about her supporting acts for the 2018 North American tour.

Tickets go on sale June 23 at 10:00 a.m. local time. Fans can also sign up for Lorde's email list to receive first access to pre-sale tickets and additional tour information. See the dates here.